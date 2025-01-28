Jackson Cantwell, nation's No. 1 prospect, hosts Georgia, Ohio State, Oregon on visits
Nixa (Missouri) offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell is rated the nation's No. 1 prospect in the class of 2026.
So unsurprisingly Nixa has become a must-stop for college football coaches, and the visit list has been a "who's who" of the nation's top program leaders.
This week, the 6-foot-7 1/2, 300-pound hosted the Georgia Bulldogs, Oregon Ducks and Ohio State Buckeyes, three of his semifinalists.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and offensive line coach Stacy Searels arrived Monday morning, Oregon offensive line coach A'lique Terry arrived Monday evening for a brief stop and Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and offensive line coach Justin Frye arrived Tuesday:
So far, Cantwell has kept any possible leanings private, although he was seen wearing Nebraska and Oregon gear during a Thursday night game, and also wore Georgia and Missouri attire for another campaign.
What will the winning school be getting?
Here's what 247Sports had to say about Cantwell as a prospect:
"Tall, big-framed offensive tackle prospect with a stellar athletic profile and pedigree who's an advanced mover at this stage of development. Quick off the ball and flashes hand violence and general power at the point of attack. Further ahead as a run blocker than in pass protection, but displays encouraging footwork in the latter with immense potential in that category. More catcher than puncher in pass pro, but strength is there and power capacity is limitless, as evidenced by weight-room prowess (450 x 3 bench) and rare shot put and discus data. Missouri Class 5 state champion in the shot put and discus as a sophomore, and a Nike Outdoor Nationals competitor (shot put champ, fifth in discus in June 2024). Son of two former Olympics throw athletes. Closed sophomore year with astronomical personal bests of 74-9.75 and 205-4 in the shot put and discus, respectively. Projects as a high-major multi-year starter who could develop into a coveted pro prospect."