Jackson Cantwell, nation's No. 1 prospect, makes pro-Oregon Ducks pitch to fellow 5-star recruits
If you're an Oregon Ducks fan, it's getting easier and easier to connect the dots for Nixa (Missouri) five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell to become an Oregon Duck.
The nation's No. 1 overall prospect has named a top four and set an April 30 commitment date.
Before that, however, the 6-foot-8, 300-pound is taking one final visit - a trip to Eugene for Oregon's annual spring game.
Then, on Wednesday, there was this: Cantwell tweeting "at" fellow recruits about joining him in Eugene:
Cantwell tagged both Mater Dei (California) five-star offensive tackle and Oregon commit Kodi Green, as well as Georgetown Prep (Maryland) five-star offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho, the nation's No. 4 overall prospect.
The fact that Cantwell is drawing attention to an Oregon-minded mega-offensive line class is a good sign for the Ducks.
And while nothing will be even semi-official until the Missouri product announces his commitment later this month, there are multiple signs that seem to point in Oregon's favor in the weeks leading up to his decision.
Keep in mind that Oregon is also in the top two for Nashville Christian Academy (Tennessee) five-star quarterback Jared Curtis, the nation's No. 2 overall prospect, and Oregon could challenge for the nation's No. 1 recruiting class.
After all, Cantwell, Iheanacho and Curtis would represent three of the nation's top four prospects, not to mention Greene and fellow five-star recruit Kendre Harrison, out of Reidsville (North Carolina).
There are a lot of dominos to fall, however, before that becomes a reality.
And Cantwell will be the first... in two weeks.
Here's what 247Sports had to say about Cantwell as a prospect:
"Tall, big-framed offensive tackle prospect with a stellar athletic profile and pedigree who's an advanced mover at this stage of development. Quick off the ball and flashes hand violence and general power at the point of attack. Further ahead as a run blocker than in pass protection, but displays encouraging footwork in the latter with immense potential in that category. More catcher than puncher in pass pro, but strength is there and power capacity is limitless, as evidenced by weight-room prowess (450 x 3 bench) and rare shot put and discus data. Missouri Class 5 state champion in the shot put and discus as a sophomore, and a Nike Outdoor Nationals competitor (shot put champ, fifth in discus in June 2024). Son of two former Olympics throw athletes. Closed sophomore year with astronomical personal bests of 74-9.75 and 205-4 in the shot put and discus, respectively. Projects as a high-major multi-year starter who could develop into a coveted pro prospect."