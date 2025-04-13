Jackson Cantwell, nation's No. 1 prospect, sets crucial Oregon Ducks visit as decision nears
Nixa (Missouri) five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell is the top prospect in the class of 2026.
And the 6-foot-8, 300-pound lineman announced that he is growing very close to making a decision.
That news perked up fans of all six of his finalists, but especially fans of Georgia, Miami and Oregon, three programs thought to be firmly in the mix.
Over the weekend, On3 reported that Cantwell had updated his scheduled with an official visit to Oregon next weekend.
Cantwell confirmed those reports and spoke highly - albeit briefly - on the Ducks heading into his second trip to Eugene.
"They are a good program that has a great culture and a coaching staff that I like a lot," he said.
Could Oregon pull off the massive recruiting win?
If so, Dan Lanning and Co. will be securing a player who projects as a future NFL first round draft pick.
Here's what 247Sports had to say about Cantwell:
"Tall, big-framed offensive tackle prospect with a stellar athletic profile and pedigree who's an advanced mover at this stage of development. Quick off the ball and flashes hand violence and general power at the point of attack. Further ahead as a run blocker than in pass protection, but displays encouraging footwork in the latter with immense potential in that category. More catcher than puncher in pass pro, but strength is there and power capacity is limitless, as evidenced by weight-room prowess (450 x 3 bench) and rare shot put and discus data. Missouri Class 5 state champion in the shot put and discus as a sophomore, and a Nike Outdoor Nationals competitor (shot put champ, fifth in discus in June 2024). Son of two former Olympics throw athletes. Closed sophomore year with astronomical personal bests of 74-9.75 and 205-4 in the shot put and discus, respectively. Projects as a high-major multi-year starter who could develop into a coveted pro prospect."
Currently, Oregon has a top-10 class nationally with just eight pledges and has a chance to rise significantly soon.
Not only are the Ducks a major contender for Cantwell, but they are also in the final two for Nashville Christian School (Tennessee) five-star quarterback Jared Curtis, the nation's No. 2 overall prospect.
Curtis is down to a final two of Georgia and Oregon and recently shared a mock-up figurine on Instagram of himself in Oregon gear.
Perhaps that's too much to begin speculating that the Ducks have the lead, by they are certainly neck-and-neck.
Could Oregon end up with both of the nation's top-two prospects?
It's looking like a real possibility as their respective recruitments come to a close.