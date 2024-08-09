Jaime Ffrench, 5-star wide receiver, down to 4, sets commitment date

NEWS: Five-Star WR Jaime Ffrench Jr. is Officially down to 4️⃣ Schools, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’2 185 WR from Jacksonville, FL will announce his Commitment on August 30th



Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/ZLL0MgpDDX pic.twitter.com/xeSEHMWB6G