Jaime Ffrench, 5-star wide receiver, down to 4, sets commitment date
Mandarin (Florida) five-star wide receiver Jaime Ffrench is the highest-rated uncommitted pass-catcher in the country.
But he won't be for much longer.
The 6-foot-2, 185-pound playmaker has officially set an August 30 commitment date and trimmed his list to a final four of LSU, Miami, Tennessee and Texas:
Ffrench's final four is far from a surprise, as those four schools represented his four official visit stops this spring/summer.
Rated the nation's No. 18 overall prospect and No. 4 wide receiver, Ffrench is one of six top-25 prospects who has yet to announce his decision and he's the lone skill-position player among that group.
As a junior, he led his team to the Florida 4A state title game and accumulated 62 receptions for 1,247 yards and 14 touchdowns.
But his stock took another leap forward when he was named "Alpha Dog" of 247Sports' national combine, a showcase of the best high school players in the country.
"Ffrench wasn’t initially planning to work out on Friday, but thankfully for us, someone found the star wide receiver out of Jacksonville (Fla.) Mandarin a pair of size 12.5 cleats. Ffrench was simply the best of the bunch, scoring just shy of a dozen touchdowns during the second 1-on-1 session. The big-framed pass catcher had no issues breaking free from coverage and made a number of high-level grabs look relatively easy..."
So, who is the favorite to land his services?
According to both 247Sports and On3, Texas has received the most buzz of late.
After missing out on Duncanville (Texas) five-star receiver Dakorien Moore (Oregon Ducks), Texas has rebounded with the commitment of Sachse (Texas) five-star pass-catcher Kaliq Lockett.
Landing Ffrench would give the Longhorns arguably the nation's best 1-2 receiver punch in the class of 2025.
But the other three finalists are clearly lurking - and motivated.
Either way, we'll now have an answer by the end of the month.