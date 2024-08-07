Kaliq Lockett commits to Texas; Longhorns land nation's No. 2 wide receiver
The top two rated wide receiver prospects in the country are from Texas, but only one is staying in the Lone Star State after high school.
Sachse High School standout Kaliq Lockett, the nation's No. 12 overall prospect and No. 2 receiver, committed to Texas on Wednesday over Texas A&M, LSU, Alabama and Florida State.
The 6-foot-2 wideout's addition gives the Longhorns' 2025 class, rated No. 13 in the country by 247 Sports, its first 5-star commitment — and a blue chip pass-catcher after losing Duncanville's Dakorien Moore to the Oregon Ducks on July 4.
Lockett, who FaceTimed Texas wide receivers coach Chris Jackson to help Lockett break the news, was the second highest rated uncommitted prospect in Texas.
“I chose Texas because I believe in what coach Sark is doing and I believe in (wide receivers coach Chris) Jackson and his NFL resume, I feel like he can take me to be one of the best receivers in college football," Lockett told 247 Sports during his announcement ceremony at Sachse.
Before his announcement, Lockett told On3 and 247 Sports he wanted to go to a program that is an "extension of my family" where he can develop into a high-round NFL Draft pick. He took official visits all five of his finalists in May and June.
>> How good is Kaliq Lockett, star Texas high school football WR? 'If you get the ball to him, he's going to score'
Sachse head coach Mark "Red" Behrens called Lockett a "different" prospect who "makes the quarterback right quite often."
"Obviously there are some physical features and ultimately if you get the ball to him, he’s going to score," Behrens told SBLive. "His body control is unbelievable."
Lockett has been a standout as long as he's been at Sachse. As a junior, Lockett reeled in 1,300 yards and 13 touchdowns while averaging 22 yards per catch.
Behrens likens Lockett to NFL All-Pro wideout Devin Duvernay, another former Sachse wideout who starred at Texas, calling Lockett a slightly slower but equally as effective playmaker out wide.
"His biggest thing has been his mental growth, the hardening of the mental part of it," Behrens said. "When he was younger somebody might be able to get into him a little bit and cause him to question himself a little bit. Now he’s got it figured out that if he plays hard, good things will happen. It’s the maturity process that’s happened."
