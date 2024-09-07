Jared Curtis, Georgia quarterback commit, avoids sack, delivers stunning touchdown pass
Class of 2026 Nashville Christian (Tennessee) star and Georgia Bulldogs commit Jared Curtis is rated the nation's No. 1 quarterback.
On Friday night, the 6-foot-4, 225-pound signal-caller delivered a play that showed why.
With just over a minute until halftime, Curtis ducked under a pass-rusher as he grabbed near his facemask, rolled to his right and delivered an on-the-move 43-yard touchdown strike.
Here's a look at it from multiple angles:
As a sophomore, Curtis threw for 2,522 yards and 25 touchdowns with nine interceptions and also ran for 543 yards and 13 scores.
Here's what 247Sports had to say about him as a prospect:
"A big-armed quarterback prospect with some moxie. Owns a favorable build having measured roughly 6-foot-3, 215 pounds as a 9th grader. Started football career off playing running back before getting a look under center. Instantly found success at his new position, earning Mr. Football runner-up honors in Tennessee after a freshman campaign in which he won 10 games and totaled just over 2,750 yards of offense. Not afraid to dial up the deep ball and tends to connect on plenty of vertical shots. Also excels at hitting timing-based breaking routes over the middle. Shouldn’t be classified as a true dual-treat talent, but can move the chains with his legs and work off-script when the pocket collapses. Camp footage shows both pace and touch. Must keep developing and learn how to read the complex defenses he will face at the next level, but looks like one of the top signal callers early on in the 2026 cycle. Likely to find success in a variety of different offensive systems given his well-rounded skill set."
While Curtis' recruitment wasn't lengthy, it was intense.
The Tennessee product committed to Georgia over more than 30 other offers, highlighted by Alabama, Auburn, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, UCLA and many others.
SBLIVE SPORTS LAUNCHES HIGH SCHOOL ON SI
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before.
For more information, visit si.com/high-school.