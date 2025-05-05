Jared Curtis, nation's No. 1 quarterback, commits to Georgia Bulldogs over Oregon
Nashville Christian School (Tennessee) five-star quarterback Jared Curtis entered this week with a difficult decision to make.
For the nation's No. 2 overall prospect and No. 1 quarterback, his college commitment was down to 2
Georgia Bulldogs or Oregon Ducks?
On Monday afternoon, the 6-foot-4, 225-pound signal-caller quickly put the discussion to rest, announcing his commitment to Georgia without any guest speakers or hats on the table.
The top quarterback still undecided? Folsom (California) five-star passer Ryder Lyons, who is strongly considering Oregon, USC and others.
What is Georgia getting in Curtis?
A potential Day 1 NFL draft pick, according to 247Sports:
"Refined and polished passer that matches a higher floor with a higher ceiling. Possess not only the desired build for the position, but also elite pocket-passing qualities to go along with some slick athleticism. Has both the arm and the eyes to constantly tax defenses. Smooth mechanics result in pin-point accuracy on the basic throws while a powerful base helps serve up lasers to both the second and third levels. Adept at altering the velocity and trajectory when needed. Side steps pressure with subtle movements to stay pass-ready and will drop the elbow to sling it around incoming bodies. Has been featured here and there as a runner throughout prep career and unexpected dual-threat capabilities should only keep aiding explosive-play totals as he can move the chains on bootlegs and scrambles. Owns valuable experience under center having coordinated a modern pro-style attack that’s heavy on play-action concepts. Must keep progressing as a decision-maker and as a full-field reader, but did a much better job at protecting the football as a junior and showed significant improvements in key statistical categories as he captured a Tennessee Division II-A state championship. Not one that has had many opportunities to throw alongside other blue-chip quarterbacks due to a series of injuries, but should be viewed as one of the top signal callers in the 2026 cycle and a potential multi-year starter for a College Football Playoff contender that can connect on the deep shots and thrive in a structured environment."
Overall, Georgia's 2026 recruiting class consists of eight pledges - with Curtis representing the first top-100 commit.
However, he is unlikely to remain alone by the time the dust settles.
Expect a surge for Kirby Smart's Dawgs, a top-10 class remains a near-certainty, especially with Curtis officially leading the charge.