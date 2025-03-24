Jared Curtis sets commitment date; Nation's No. 1 quarterback down to Georgia, Oregon
Nashville Christian School (Tennessee) standout Jared Curtis is rated the nation's No. 2 overall prospect and No. 1 quarterback in the class of 2026.
In recent years, quarterbacks have come off the board in a pecking order - with the top prospects committing first, trickling down.
That domino effect, unsurprisingly, may start with Curtis.
And he's now set a commitment date.
On Monday, the 6-foot-4, 225-pound signal-caller set a May 5 commitment date and remains down to a final two of the Georgia Bulldogs and Oregon Ducks:
It seemed clear things were progressing quickly earlier this month when Curtis took extended visits to both Oregon and Georgia,
Over three varsity seasons (freshman-junior year), Curtis has compiled 7,665 yards and 92 touchdowns passing with an additional 1,663 yard and 38 scores rushing.
As a junior, the five-star recruit put up his best numbers - 2,830 yards and 40 touchdowns (three interceptions) and 637 yards and 18 scores rushing.
Curtis originally committed to Georgia in March 2024, but decomitted last October.
The Bulldogs, of course, remained a favorite, but Oregon quickly emerged as a top contender.
After announcing his top two Curtis recently took unofficial visits to both programs.
Now, it's decision time.
What will the winning school be getting?
Here's what 247Sports had. to say about Curtis as a prospect:
"A big-armed quarterback prospect with some moxie. Owns a favorable build having measured roughly 6-foot-3, 215 pounds as a 9th grader. Started football career off playing running back before getting a look under center. Instantly found success at his new position, earning Mr. Football runner-up honors in Tennessee after a freshman campaign in which he won 10 games and totaled just over 2,750 yards of offense. Not afraid to dial up the deep ball and tends to connect on plenty of vertical shots. Also excels at hitting timing-based breaking routes over the middle. Shouldn’t be classified as a true dual-treat talent, but can move the chains with his legs and work off-script when the pocket collapses. Camp footage shows both pace and touch. Must keep developing and learn how to read the complex defenses he will face at the next level, but looks like one of the top signal callers early on in the 2026 cycle. Likely to find success in a variety of different offensive systems given his well-rounded skill set."