Jaron Sagapolutele, newly-minted 5-star quarterback, discusses 3-horse race for commitment
For weeks, it has seemed as though Campbell (Hawaii) quarterback Jaron Sagapolutele might be the hottest prospect in the country.
On Monday, On3 put some numbers on that sentiment, as he rose from the nation's No. 291 overall prospect to No. 19, earning five-star status in the process:
The 6-foot-3, 220-pound signal-caller has been committed to the California Golden Bears since July, but the Georgia Bulldogs and Oregon Ducks have been making a late push.
Oregon got the chance to host Sagapolutele recently and he has high praise for the Ducks, a school he grew up following in order to watch Marcus Mariota and Dillon Gabriel.
“For me, it’s a great fit," he said. "It’s a great place over there. Coach (Dan) Lanning and coach (Will) Stein are doing something great."
But it isn't just the coaches making the five-star prospect feel like a priority in Eugene.
Sagapolutele said he's hearing regularly from commitments in Oregon's 2025 recruiting class.
“I definitely feel the love (from Oregon commits)," he said. "I’m blessed that a school such as Oregon wants me so bad.”
Last week, Sagapolutele was slated to visit Georgia, but the trip was pushed back a week.
“We’re supposed to go this past weekend, but I wasn’t able to make the game," he said. "It was a mutual decision."
Despite the delay, it's a visit the Hawaiian quarterback is eager to make.
As for follow-up trips to Cal and Oregon?
Sagapolutele said he may still visit either school (or both) before the early signing period, but hasn't set anything in stone yet.
The left-handed quarterback confirmed it's a three-horse race between Cal, Georgia and Oregon, and despite his verbal commitment he is taking a fresh look at his options.
He even believes he now knows where he wants to go, stating that his current - and final? - mindset is unlikely to change.
"I don’t think I’ll change my mind (from my current leader) unless I see something outstanding from a different place," he said.
Sagapolutele asked to keep exactly who that leader is private until he locks in his final choice.
It will be one of the most intriguing storylines in the country in the lead-up to the early signing period.