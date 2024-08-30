Jonah Williams, Texas 5-star commit, puts on a show in season opener
The Texas Longhorns knew they were getting a special playmaker when they secured the commitment of Ball (Texas) five-star linebacker/safety Jonah Williams.
The nation's No. 1 linebacker and elite baseball prospect is a jaw-dropping athlete who generated offers from most of the top programs in the country.
And the 6-foot-3, 203-pound playmaker wasted little time showcasing his immense talent.
On the first play of his senior season, Williams returned the opening kickoff 86 yards for a score.
He quickly added a blocked extra point, a rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown to his ever-increasing high school highlight reel:
Williams is rated the nation's No. 7 overall prospect and will arrive in Austin will intense hype in two different sports, according to 247Sports:
"One of the freakiest athletes in the 2025 recruiting cycle, and has a legitimate chance to develop into an early-round selection in either the MLB or NFL Draft. Two-way star at wide receiver and defensive back for historic TXHSFB program Galveston Ball, leading the Tors to their best two-year stretch since the 1990s. Verified around 6-foot-3.5, 205 pounds with encouraging length and an athletic frame that should offer the potential to add more weight at the next level. Currently projected to play linebacker long-term, but owns an elite combine testing profile which could allow him to stick in the defensive backfield at safety or nickel. Excellent reactionary athlete who can flip his hips to cover space against the pass or plant his foot in the ground to trigger in the run game before striking opponents. Center field baseball background and above-the-rim basketball athleticism manifest in highlight plays at the catch point on both sides of the ball at the prep level. Has gotten better at shedding blocks, but is still at his most effective attacking from depth where his football instincts and elite athleticism can be put on full display. A modern defensive chess piece who can move all around the defense while retaining effectiveness against a wide range of offensive schemes and play styles. Profiles as an instant impact player for college football's elite programs with significant long-term upside."
Overall, the Texas recruiting class is ranked No. 7 nationally and consists of a pair of five-star prospects - Williams and Sachse (Texas) wide receiver Kaliq Lockett.