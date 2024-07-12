Jordon Davison on Oregon Ducks recruiting: 'We got some hot ones coming'
In the midst of a hot streak, the Oregon Ducks have a top-five recruiting class nationally in the 2025 cycle.
And it looks like they could soon climb even higher.
Over the past few weeks, Dan Lanning and his coaching staff have added a collection of the top players from around the country, including Duncanville (Texas) five-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore, Conroe (Texas) five-star cornerback Dorian Brew and Mater Dei (California) running back Jordon Davison.
On this week's "Recruiting with Andrew Nemec" on ESPN-affiliate 1080 The FAN, Davison joined me to discuss his commitment to the Ducks, what it means to have a Mater Dei-to-Eugene pipeline and to describe the most meaningful moments of the recruiting process.
The Rivals five-star ball-carrier said he nearly eliminated the Ducks when running back coach Carlos Locklyn departed for the Ohio State Buckeyes, but a phone call with Lanning changed that.
Following a June official visit, Davison said he felt he was a cultural fit at Oregon.
He also addressed growing buzz that Oregon may soon be adding more elite talent, including five-star prospects set to announce soon, Shaker Heights (Ohio) five-star safety Trey McNutt (July 19), Zephyrhills (Florida) five-star cornerback D.J. Pickett (July 17) and Ball (Texas) five-star safety Jonah Williams (not date scheduled).
"All I'm going to say is we've got some hot ones coming," Davison said. "We outside, for sure. We still gon' be outside. All the way until Signing Day we gon' be outside."
Here's the interview:
