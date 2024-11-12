Julian Lewis, Caleb Cunningham among 5 recruiting flip targets to watch
The early signing period is less than a month away, which means we're nearing the home stretch in the race for class of 2025 prospects.
While 30 of the nation's 32 five-star prospects are already committed to a program, there are a handful of players to watch closely for a possible flip.
Here are five names to watch:
1. 5-star QB Bryce Underwood; Committed to LSU
Belleville (Michigan) five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood has been committed to the LSU Tigers since January.
But things are heating up with the Michigan Wolverines.
Underwood has taken a visit to Ann Arbor, and notorious former Michigan staffer Connor Stalions is now coaching at Belleville.
The nation's No. 1 overall prospect returned to Baton Rogue last weekend for LSU's loss to Alabama, but early reports indicate the trip went well.
LSU is probably the favorite to hang on to Underwood, but Michigan will be a threat to the very end.
2. 5-star QB Julian Lewis; Committed to USC
Carrollton (Georgia) five-star quarterback Julian Lewis has been committed to Lincoln Riley and USC since August 2023
But for several months the nation's No. 2 overall prospect (ESPN) has maintained relationships with Colorado, Indiana and others.
Deion Sanders has made Lewis his No. 1 target in the 2025 cycle, and things seem to be heating up at the right time.
Both 247Sports and On3 are projecting Lewis to flip to Colorado.
And he's unlikely to be the only one.
Colorado also appears poised to flip Williamson (Alabama) four-star offensive tackle from the Trojans.
3. 5-star WR Caleb Cunningham; Committed to Alabama
Choctaw County (Mississippi) five-star wide receiver Caleb Cunningham committed to Alabama in July, but Ole Miss making a massive push.
Last weekend, the nation's No. 2 wide receiver took a visit to Mississippi alongside George County (Mississippi) five-star quarterback and Auburn commit Deuce Knight.
Cunningham is projected to flip to Ole Miss by On3 and 247Sports - and a decision could come soon.
4. 5-star TE Linkon Cure
Goodland (Kansas) five-star tight end Linkon Cure is committed to the in-state Kansas State Wildcats.
But his relationship with the Oregon Ducks has taken big steps forward this fall.
Although he missed a visit to Eugene last weekend due to weather, Oregon could still finish on top if Dan Lanning and Co. can re-schedule the trip.
For his part, Cure has had glowing remarks for the Ducks of late.
"Everything stands out about Oregon for me," he said. "What is there not to love, honestly? It’s a great route for me personally for a multitude of reasons and we’ll just have to see how the weekend goes. It’ll be a lot of fun to be around the coaching staff. They are like a family to me."
5. 5-star OL Solomon Thomas, Committed to Florida State
Raines (Florida) five-star offensive lineman Solomon Thomas, Florida State's top pledge in the class of 2025, holds more than 30 scholarship offers from the nation's top programs.
And he's not happy about last weekend's firing of offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Alex Atkins.
"(Not gonna lie), ya'll messed up firing my coach," he posted.
Florida, LSU and Miami are among the teams to watch for a flip.
Expect a flip - if it happens - to take time.