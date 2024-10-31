Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, elite wide receiver, makes significant cut in recruitment
The Mater Dei Monarchs (California) are No. 1 in the nation and absolutely loaded with some of the nation's top high school football prospects.
That's the case in both the current senior class and future collections of student-athletes.
In the class of 2026, wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt is one of the standouts - both at Mater Dei and nationally.
The 6-foot-2, 180-pound pass-catcher is rated the nation's No. 54 overall prospect and No. 7 wide receiver and has generated 30 scholarsship offers.
On Wednesday, Dixon-Wyatt announced a major cut to list, trimming things down to 10 - Alabama, Georgia, Miami, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA:
Much of that list is not a surprise.
Dixon-Wyatt has taken recent visits to Alabama, Ohio State, Oregon and Texas.
If there is an eye-opener among the inclusions - and exclusions - from the list it may be the USC Trojans.
USC, once a juggernaut of California recruiting, has seen its grip on the state slip significantly in recent years.
In the classes of 2025 and 2026, it has been Oregon that has dominated the Mater Dei pipeline, securing elite edge-rusher Nasir Wyatt and running back Jordon Davison in 2025 and borderline five-star offensive tackle Kodi Greene in 2026.
The Ducks would love to keep that pipeline flowing well into 2026 and beyond, but clearly competition will be stiff.
What will the "winning" schooll be getting in Dixon-Wyatt?
Here's what 247Sports had to say about him as a prospect:
"Prototype WR in terms of his size and athleticism. Has a strong 6-3, 185 pound frame and plays a physical game. Can bully opposing corners who try and press him and as is a willing blocker. Has strong hands and dominates 50-50 balls and catches the ball well through contact. For his size, has some wiggle to him and is surprisingly shifty after the catch. Runs well and can make plays down the field in the vertical passing game. Tough to stop in red zone situations and should be a tough matchup in the red zone. Has a nice edge in his game and always competes at a high level. Might not put up super big numbers playing for such a balanced team but has the tools to be a dominant No. 1 WR on a high major Power 4 team with Sunday potential."