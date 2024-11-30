Kendre Harrison, two-sport mega-prospect, commits to Oregon Ducks
Reidsville (North Carolina) five-star athlete Kendre Harrison is a two-sport star with offers from nearly every major program in the country.
As a sophomore, he was named MaxPreps' 2023-2024 Male National Athlete of the Year, leading his high school to state championships in both football and basketball.
Just months into his junior season, Harrison is already strongly in contention to become a five-star prospect in both football and basketball.
On Saturday, the 6-foot-7, 243-pound superstar put an early end to his recruitment, announcing his commitment to the Oregon Ducks over fellow finalists Florida State, Miami, North Carolina, Penn State and Tennessee, as well as offers from Alabama, Ohio State and Texas.
Harrison, a class of 2026 prospect who intends to play both sports in college, is rated the nation's No. 9 overall prospect and No. 1 tight end in football (247Sports) and the nation's No. 39 overall prospect (ESPN) in basketball.
As a freshman, Harrison averaged 21.5 points and 15.1 rebounds per game to lead his team to the state championship game.
Last year, he helped his team win that state title, pouring in 19 points, 17 rebounds and five blocked shots in the championship game.
That package has basketball evaluators believing he could eventually flirt with five-star status on the hardwood.
But football may be his true calling.
Harrison is a match-up nightmare as a tight end for opposing defenses, and also accumulated 92 tackles and nine sacks as a freshman edge-rusher.
Here's what 247Sports had to say about Harrison as an athlete:
"A two-sport star with an intimidating frame that looks to be north of 6-foot-6. Could be molded into a variety of different things, but ceiling might ultimately be highest as an in-line tight end given large catch radius and potential as a blocker. Rare size makes him a straight up mismatch for high school defenders, especially in the red zone as he fights for positioning. Not the sharpest route runner at this stage in his development, but can adjust to off-target throws and is a handful to bring down in the open field once he secures the prize. Will move people out of the way and open up run lanes, but improved technique will only allow him to make more of an impact at the point of attack. Must keep progressing and buy into the process at the program of his choice, but has the tools to be a true difference-maker on Saturdays. Might also get a look on defense as he has flashed the ability to redirect and chase down quarterbacks."
Overall, Oregon's 2026 recruiting class is rated No. 1 nationally with the addition of Harrison, jumping the Texas A&M Aggies to reclaim the No. 1 spot, a position they held throughout the summer.