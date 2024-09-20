Kevin Ford Jr., elite edge-rusher, previews Oklahoma, Texas visits
Duncanville (Texas) is home to some of the best high school football talent in the country each and every year.
And the class of 2026 is no exception.
Edge-rusher/defensive lineman Kevin "K.J." Ford Jr. may be the headliner of the group.
Rated the nation's No. 66 overall prospect and No. 8 edge, Ford has already accepted an invitation to the 2025 Under Armour All-Amerian Game and racked up 20 scholarship offers.
Over the next two weekends, Ford will take a close look at two of his options, the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns.
First up is a visit to Norman this weekend to watch the marquee clash between No. 6 Tennessee and No. 15 Oklahoma.
"I like Oklahoma... how much of a family-based program they are and how they treat their players," he said. "They coach them hard, on and off the field."
"They’re building something down there."
The following weekend Ford will be in Austin to see the No. 1 Texas Longhorns take on Mississippi State.
"Texas... they a probably the perineal powerhouse with just how Coach Sark [Steve Sarkisian] took coach (Nick) Saban's mentality and brought it to Texas. He changed the program and the type of people they have on the team."
Whoever lands Ford will be getting an elite, versatile front-seven player capable of getting to the quarterback.
Here's what 247Sports had to say about Ford as a prospect:
"Following a debut sophomore season for Texas' Class 6A Division I state champions, looks like a classic 4-3 end who's comfortable playing with a hand on the ground and possesses the frame capacity to fill a WDE or SDE role in the long term. Flashes stack-and-shed strength at the point of attack. Has some power in his hands to jar blockers, particularly in the run game. Shows arc-running instincts and corresponding functional athleticism as a pass rusher. Makes plays with physical tools and motor alike. Segmented mover who's still developing fluidity and body control, as well as consistency in snap anticipation. Early returns reveal a high-major front-line edge defender who can stay on the field in all situations."