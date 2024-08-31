Lakeridge's Treyson Eddleman named Oregon's top linebacker: SBLive/SI preseason football awards
With the 2024 Oregon high school football season set to kickoff next week, we're handing out our SBLive/SI preseason awards.
Linebacker: Treyson Eddleman, Lakeridge
The toughest award to give, linebacker of the year is tricky simply because there are so many solid ‘backers in the state of Oregon right now.
But Sherwood transfer Treyson Eddieman is a tackle machine who should have the necessary talent in front of him to slip through traffic and punish ball-carriers.
A returning all-state selection from a year ago, it simply makes sense that he makes the jump to the top spot.
It is noteworthy that Eddleman has already established himself as one of Lakeridge's team captains, a testament to both his talent and leadership qualities.
The 6-foot-1, 220-pound athlete is a physical tone-setter and should help give Lakeridge one of the most imposing defensive fronts in the state, especially given the opportunity to pair next to fellow all-state linebacker candidate Kayce Tinner.
But there are several candidates.
Sheldon's Manu Tuioti is one of the most polished tacklers in the state, Central Catholic's Donnie Vercher III flies around with reckless abandon, Mountainside's Sam Vyhlidal could be the Metro League Defensive Player of Year and West Linn's Silas Reynolds appears poised for a monster breakout season.
Simply put, competition for first and second team all-state spots is going to be really stiff later this year.
