LaMarcus Bell discusses commitment to Oregon State Beavers
On this week's "Recruiting with Andrew Nemec" on ESPN-affiliate 1080 The Fan, Lake Oswego running back LaMarcus Bell joined the show to discuss his recent commitment to the Oregon State Beavers.
The 5-foot-11, 190-pound ball-carrier is the No. 2 player in Oregon in the class of 2026, behind only recent state of Arizona transfer Tony Cumberland (Willamette; Committed to Oregon).
Bell pairs with Clovis (California) quarterback Deagan Rose to give the Beavers two prospects who are flirting with four-star status, making for a strong start to the 2026 cycle.
As a junior, Bell was the Oregon 6A offensive player of the year, leading Lake Oswego to an undefeated regular season while rushing for 1,538 yards and 25 touchdowns, averaging an eye-popping 8.9 yards per carry.
LISTEN TO THE INTERVIEW HERE.