LaMarcus Bell, Nolan Keeney lead 6A Oregon midseason all-state high school football team (offense)
This article originally appeared in PrepRedzone Oregon, a subscription site, and they have given SBLiveSports permission to share this content. To read more of Jordan Johnson's work, please visit PrepRedzone Oregon.
Author's note: If you play for one of the better teams in the state, you are much more likely to be selected as an all-state athlete. This is not a recruiting-based list, and the all-state teams feature extended first- and second-team selection in lieu of third-team all-state and honorable mention choices.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR FAVORITES
1. Lake Oswego running back LaMarcus Bell (2026; uncommitted)
2. Tualatin quarterback Nolan Keeney (2025; Committed to BYU)
3. Sherwood running back Wilson Medina (2025; uncommitted)
4. West Linn quarterback Baird Gilroy (2025; uncommitted)
5. West Linn running back Danny Wideman (2025; Committed to Oregon baseball)
The quarterback spot is definitely a bright spot within Oregon high school football. BYU commit Nolan Keeney has been off-the-charts good for two straight seasons and could be your 6A state player of the year when all is said and done. 6-foot-5 quarterback Baird Gilroy has been outstanding on every front and will be the key if they are to win this year's title. Lake Oswego junior Hudson Kurland has stepped up big recently, showing off that overall athleticism at 6-4. As mentioned, his stock has skyrocketed.
The running back are similar in talent with LaMarcus Bell likely being your POY favorite as of right now. He is on a different level if we are talking speed and national recruit-ability. Based purely on numbers, Wilson Medina leads the pack. Thus far against good competition he has averaged over 10 yards per carry and close to 200 yards per game, rushing 89 times for 942 yards and 13 touchdowns. Oregon's breakout player of the year, Viggo Anderson, is worth the price of admission just by himself. Get him in space and more times than not he's gonna take it to the crib.
On the receiving front, two athletes who have been nothing short of phenomenal include Central Catholic's D'Marieon Gates and Jesuit's Joe Stimpson. Gates was one of the most impressive juniors in Oregon last year, helping the Rams to the state title - with Stimpson backing up the hype from the offseason. He and Grant Valley make up of the best combos in the Northwest.
You can't say enough good things about Danny Wideman. The Oregon Ducks baseball commit seems to catch close to 10 balls every game, and for the 3rd year in a row will be a unanimous 1st team all TRL selection. Eastern Washington has to be stoked about getting a player like Landon Kelsey. As good as he was last year, he has been even better this season, without POY Cru Newman. The other guy more than deserving of being a 1st team all-state selection is Zhaiel Smith. The Idaho commit had a quiet junior year at CC but has been insanely good so far this season.
We've talked about the tight ends and how Oregon would rank nationally at the position. UW commit Baron Naone has played extremely well after dominating on D last year. Central Catholic underclassmen Andreas Nicolaidis and Seager Milholen have both been as good as advertised, garnering numerous division 1 offers.
From an offensive line standpoint, the state's top two ranked recruits are Washington commit Zac Stascausky and Oregon State commit Jake Normoyle. West Linn teammates Ryan Holmes, Kalani Ioapo, and 6-6 tackle Connor Stuart have been beyond impressive as well.
Both of the Weiler kids deserve a lot of credit with Joe Weiler doing an outstanding up front, with Lake Oswego's Jaden Moore leading one of the most impressive lines in the region.
FIRST TEAM ALL-STATE OFFENSE
QB Nolan Keeney 25' Tualatin
QB Baird Gilroy 25' West Linn
QB Hudson Kurland 26' Lake Oswego
RB Lamarcus Bell 26' Lake Oswego
RB Wilson Medina 25' Sherwood
RB Viggo Anderson 26' West Linn
ATH D'Marieon Gates 25' Central Catholic
ATH Joe Stimpson 26' Jesuit
WR Danny Wideman 25' West Linn
WR Landon Kelsey 25' Central Catholic
WR Zhaiel Smith 25' Tualatin
TE Baron Naone 25' West Linn
TE Andreas Nicolaidis 26' Central Catholic
OL Jake Normoyle 25' West Linn
OL Zac Stascausky 25' Central Catholic
OL Ryan Holmes 25' West Linn
OL Kalani Ioapo 26' West Linn
OL Joe Weiler 26' Lakeridge
OL Jaden Moore 25' Lake Oswego
SECOND TEAM ALL-STATE OFFENSE
QB Avirey Durdahl 25' Nelson
QB Robbie Long 26' Central Catholic
QB Drew Weiler 26' Lakeridge
RB Tyson Davis 26' Central Catholic
RB Ansu Sanoe 26' Lakeridge
RB Jordan Hicks 26' Mountainside
RB Mana Tuioti 25' Sheldon
RB Kenya Johnson 25' Sprague
RB Dominic Locati 25' Jesuit
ATH Owen Wright 25' Tigard
ATH Maliq Smith 25' Liberty
ATH Sam Vyhlidal 26' Mountainside
ATH Luke Baker 25' Clackamas
WR Grant Valley 25' Jesuit
WR Evan Wusstig 26' West Salem
WR Wyatt Smiley 25' West Linn
WR Liam Davis 25' Lake Oswego
WR Oliver Luebkert 26' Beaverton
TE Seager Milholen 27' Central Catholic
TE Cash Landau 25' Franklin
TE Cole Newton 26' Tualatin
TE Peyton Read 25' Westview
OL Connor Stuart 25' West Linn
OL Liam Madigan 25' Central Catholic
OL Brady Holland 25' Lincoln
OL Jackson Graetz 26' Lake Oswego
OL Luke Saraceno 25' Sheldon
OL Tanner Dunn 25' Tualatin
OL Aiden Jakubauskas 26' Mountainside
OL Connor LaGrow 26' Tualatin
OL Cameron Glenn 25' Sheldon
OL Suliasi Laulaupeaalu 25' Sherwood
OL Amin Alshaati 25' Lake Oswego