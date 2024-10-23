High School

LaMarcus Bell, Nolan Keeney lead 6A Oregon midseason all-state high school football team (offense)

Junior running back LaMarcus Bell (24 carries for 245 yards and three touchdowns against Tualatin) is just one of the many players who make Lake Oswego a matchup nightmare for opponents.
Author's note: If you play for one of the better teams in the state, you are much more likely to be selected as an all-state athlete. This is not a recruiting-based list, and the all-state teams feature extended first- and second-team selection in lieu of third-team all-state and honorable mention choices.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR FAVORITES

1. Lake Oswego running back LaMarcus Bell (2026; uncommitted)

2. Tualatin quarterback Nolan Keeney (2025; Committed to BYU)

3. Sherwood running back Wilson Medina (2025; uncommitted)

4. West Linn quarterback Baird Gilroy (2025; uncommitted)

5. West Linn running back Danny Wideman (2025; Committed to Oregon baseball)

The quarterback spot is definitely a bright spot within Oregon high school football. BYU commit Nolan Keeney has been off-the-charts good for two straight seasons and could be your 6A state player of the year when all is said and done. 6-foot-5 quarterback Baird Gilroy has been outstanding on every front and will be the key if they are to win this year's title. Lake Oswego junior Hudson Kurland has stepped up big recently, showing off that overall athleticism at 6-4. As mentioned, his stock has skyrocketed. 

The running back are similar in talent with LaMarcus Bell likely being your POY favorite as of right now. He is on a different level if we are talking speed and national recruit-ability. Based purely on numbers, Wilson Medina leads the pack. Thus far against good competition he has averaged over 10 yards per carry and close to 200 yards per game, rushing 89 times for 942 yards and 13 touchdowns. Oregon's breakout player of the year, Viggo Anderson, is worth the price of admission just by himself. Get him in space and more times than not he's gonna take it to the crib. 

On the receiving front, two athletes who have been nothing short of phenomenal include Central Catholic's D'Marieon Gates and Jesuit's Joe Stimpson. Gates was one of the most impressive juniors in Oregon last year, helping the Rams to the state title - with Stimpson backing up the hype from the offseason. He and Grant Valley make up of the best combos in the Northwest.

You can't say enough good things about Danny Wideman. The Oregon Ducks baseball commit seems to catch close to 10 balls every game, and for the 3rd year in a row will be a unanimous 1st team all TRL selection. Eastern Washington has to be stoked about getting a player like Landon Kelsey. As good as he was last year, he has been even better this season, without POY Cru Newman. The other guy more than deserving of being a 1st team all-state selection is Zhaiel Smith. The Idaho commit had a quiet junior year at CC but has been insanely good so far this season. 

We've talked about the tight ends and how Oregon would rank nationally at the position. UW commit Baron Naone has played extremely well after dominating on D last year. Central Catholic underclassmen Andreas Nicolaidis and Seager Milholen have both been as good as advertised, garnering numerous division 1 offers. 

From an offensive line standpoint, the state's top two ranked recruits are Washington commit Zac Stascausky and Oregon State commit Jake Normoyle. West Linn teammates Ryan Holmes, Kalani Ioapo, and 6-6 tackle Connor Stuart have been beyond impressive as well. 

Both of the Weiler kids deserve a lot of credit with Joe Weiler doing an outstanding up front, with Lake Oswego's Jaden Moore leading one of the most impressive lines in the region. 

FIRST TEAM ALL-STATE OFFENSE

QB Nolan Keeney 25' Tualatin 

QB Baird Gilroy 25' West Linn 

QB Hudson Kurland 26' Lake Oswego

RB Lamarcus Bell 26' Lake Oswego 

RB Wilson Medina 25' Sherwood

RB Viggo Anderson 26' West Linn

ATH D'Marieon Gates 25' Central Catholic 

ATH Joe Stimpson 26' Jesuit 

WR Danny Wideman 25' West Linn 

WR Landon Kelsey 25' Central Catholic 

WR Zhaiel Smith 25' Tualatin 

TE Baron Naone 25' West Linn 

TE Andreas Nicolaidis 26' Central Catholic 

OL Jake Normoyle 25' West Linn

OL Zac Stascausky 25' Central Catholic 

OL Ryan Holmes 25' West Linn

OL Kalani Ioapo 26' West Linn

OL Joe Weiler 26' Lakeridge

OL Jaden Moore 25' Lake Oswego

Ansu Sanoe
Lakeridge junior Ansu Sanoe has rushed for 397 yards and nine touchdowns through four games. / Photo by Rene Ferran

SECOND TEAM ALL-STATE OFFENSE

QB Avirey Durdahl 25' Nelson 

QB Robbie Long 26' Central Catholic

QB Drew Weiler 26' Lakeridge

RB Tyson Davis 26' Central Catholic

RB Ansu Sanoe 26' Lakeridge 

RB Jordan Hicks 26' Mountainside

RB Mana Tuioti 25' Sheldon 

RB Kenya Johnson 25' Sprague

RB Dominic Locati 25' Jesuit

ATH Owen Wright 25' Tigard 

ATH Maliq Smith 25' Liberty 

ATH Sam Vyhlidal 26' Mountainside 

ATH Luke Baker 25' Clackamas 

WR Grant Valley 25' Jesuit

WR Evan Wusstig 26' West Salem

WR Wyatt Smiley 25' West Linn 

WR Liam Davis 25' Lake Oswego

WR Oliver Luebkert 26' Beaverton 

TE Seager Milholen 27' Central Catholic 

TE Cash Landau 25' Franklin 

TE Cole Newton 26' Tualatin

TE Peyton Read 25' Westview

OL Connor Stuart 25' West Linn

OL Liam Madigan 25' Central Catholic

OL Brady Holland 25' Lincoln

OL Jackson Graetz 26' Lake Oswego

OL Luke Saraceno 25' Sheldon

OL Tanner Dunn 25' Tualatin

OL Aiden Jakubauskas 26' Mountainside 

OL Connor LaGrow 26' Tualatin 

OL Cameron Glenn 25' Sheldon 

OL Suliasi Laulaupeaalu 25' Sherwood 

OL Amin Alshaati 25' Lake Oswego

ANDREW NEMEC

Andrew Nemec covers national high school recruiting and brings more than a decade of experience. Andrew hosts "Recruiting with Andrew Nemec" on ESPN-affiliate 1080 The FAN in Portland, Oregon. He holds a journalism degree from the University of Oregon.

