LaMarcus Bell, top Oregon running back, previews Oregon State visit, unmoved by conference realignment
The class of 2026 may eventually be defined as the "year of the running back," as the state of Oregon is loaded with quality FCS and FBS ball-carriers.
Emerging as perhaps the best of the bunch is Lake Oswego (Oregon) star LaMarcus Bell, who is beginning to see his recruitment take off.
The speedy 5-foot-11, 190-pound ball-carrier already holds offers from Nevada, Oregon State and Washington State, and is hearing from Arizona State, Boise State, BYU, California, Fresno State, Oregon, Stanford, UCLA, Utah and others.
Early in his junior campaign, Bell has run with a reckless abandon, establishing himself as an early Gatorade Player of the Year candidate.
He knows it's finally his time to shine as the featured back in the Lakers' offense.
"It being my junior season, there’s definitely a big chip on my shoulder just because of that," he said. "Definitely a man on a mission."
This weekend on the recruiting trail, Bell's attention will be focused on his unofficial visit with the Oregon State Beavers as they take on in-state rival Oregon.
"I love the staff and the atmosphere when I’m down in Corvallis for the games and even just the couple practices I attended, it’s just amazing," Bell said. "Coach (Thomas) Ford is definitely the coach I’m closet to. He shows me so much support I haven’t seen before."
One area of Oregon State's future Bell isn't worried about concerns conference realignment.
While the Pac-2 has announced plans to become the Pac-6, adding Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State and San Diego State, a lot is still to be determined.
None of that worries Bell when it comes to his college decision.
"It doesn’t really impact things at all," he said. "I just want to play somewhere I could fit in with the offense, build relationships with the coaches, and connect to the atmosphere."
Nemec's notes
I've got Bell as my top running back in Oregon in 2026, ahead of Washington Huskies commit (Georgia Bulldogs offer) Ansu Sanoe, out of Lakeridge (Oregon).
To be clear, I like both players - and this is not a shot at Sanoe, a very talented young man in his own right.
Bell has breakaway speed, good vision between the tackles and an intriguing ceiling that makes me wonder if he doesn't generate Power 4 offers sooner rather than later.
Most important, if you're a "real one" in Oregon high school football you've got to dominate on Friday nights. The competition in the state - even in the vaunted Three Rivers League - is such that true college football recruits should put up staggering numbers.
Bell is checking that box early this season and making it look easy against quality opponents.
I grade him as a high three-star recruit with four-star upside as he continues to grow stronger and more powerful.