Malachi Zeigler, nation's No. 5 quarterback, previews Ole Miss visit, praises Lane Kiffin
One of the nation's top-rated high school quarterbacks is visiting Ole Miss on Saturday.
Benton High School (Louisiana) four-star Malachi Zeigler is headed to Oxford, Mississippi when the 4-0 Rebels, ranked No. 6 in the country, take on Kentucky (2-2) at noon Pacific Time.
The 6-foot-3, 195-pound sophomore is the nation's No. 5 rated quarterback and the No. 3 overall prospect in Louisiana in the class of 2027.
Ole Miss became one of nearly a dozen schools to offer Zeigler when it did in late May. Zeigler said the staff quickly made an impression on him, calling head coach Lane Kiffin a "genuine person."
"He’s one of the most respected minds in college football," Zeigler told SBLive. "Being able to lead an offense like that with a coach that knows you and has your back, would be great."
He's visited Oklahoma State and TCU and has upcoming visits scheduled with Texas A&M and LSU, but he's not overly concerned about getting an offer from either school yet.
Three games into his sophomore season, Zeigler considers himself "very early" in his recruitment and wouldn't go as far as to name a dream school, so as not to jinx it ("Im not going to get my hopes up ... as that usually never works out," he said.).
"Things change," Zeigler said. "Coaches move around, etc. I along with my family are seriously grateful for what’s happening right now. We are enjoying every opportunity that is presented because I do not know what door is for me to enter at this time."
Rather, he's enjoying the early attention from high-major colleges.
Benton (0-3) plays Captain Shreve on Friday night in Benton at 7p.m. (Eastern time) and Zeigler will haul the nearly 385 miles to Oxford, Mississippi.
