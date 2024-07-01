Maxwell Roy commits to Ohio State Buckeyes over Michigan, Rutgers
Entering the week, the Ohio State Buckeyes boasted the nation's No. 1 recruiting class.
And that group just got bigger.
On Monday, St. Joseph's Prep (Pennsylvania) four-star defensive tackle Maxwell Roy announced his commitment to Ohio State over fellow finalists Michigan and Rutgers.
For the 6-foot-3, 270-pound defensive lineman, the opportunity to play for the Buckeyes was a life-long dream come true - and that fact has not been lost on Roy's family.
“Everyone is super excited for me," he said. "Ohio State has always been the dream school since I was a little kid. All of the cards lined up and they are happy for me to make the jump.”
A dream is one thing, but actually learning the ins and outs of a program is entirely another.
For Roy, the realization that the coaching staff comprised of people he trusted with his development was a huge piece of the puzzle.
“I’m committing to Ohio State, because of the relationship I’ve built with the coaching staff over my recruiting process," he said.
That realization came last month during a key trip to Columbus.
“The official visit was an eye-opener for me. I always knew Ohio State was a place I wanted to go, but that OV really set it for me. Being with the current roster and the players, seeing the culture they’ve built… it was great.”
Roy is the third major defensive line commitment for the Buckeyes in the past eight days, joining Weddington (North Carolina) four-star prospect Trajen Odom and Enterprise (Alabama) elite edge-rusher Zion Grady.
Roy is rated the nation's No. 152 overall prosepct and No. 19 defensive lineman in the class of 2025.
Here's what 247Sports had to say about him as a prospect:
""Sturdy, powerful interior defensive lineman who is tough against the run and can be disruptive in the backfield. Is athletic and plays low to win leverage battles. ...Demonstrates scheme versatility in St. Joseph's Prep's base 3-4 while also excelling in a 4-3. Uncoils when firing off the ball and can shoot gaps. Displays power in lower body in exploding up and into offensive lineman at the snap. Has strength throughout his frame. Can anchor and take on blocks in the running game to allow linebackers to make tackles. Demonstrates stack and shed ability. Flexible throughout his frame, which translates from his wrestling ability... Moves his feet well and continually plays with his shoulders above his knees. Can re-direct along the line of scrimmage and has a willingness to chase down plays. Uses his quickness to get into the backfield. Moves well laterally...."