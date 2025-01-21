Miami four-star 2026 CB Rodarion Jones Covers Top Programs
When Miami Carol City’s defense was on the field in 2024, No. 6 was flying around. Rodarion “RJ” Jones cemented himself as one of the nation’s top corners ending 30 plays with three picks and 17 passes broken up. Holding 20-plus offers, part of the four-star’s offseason is focused on his future.
Jones shared his list of favorites, “Miami, Louisville, UCF, USF, Maryland, and Tulane.”
On how the list was created, Jones stated, “The relationships. I am getting to that point now. I sat down and thought about which schools are showing the most love, and which I can see myself playing with.”
The relationship with each of Jones’ six was broken down (in no order).
Miami: “That’s the home team; they are up there. Miami is really close; I don’t have to go far. I have been there a couple of times; we have a good relationship. We talk now and then. It is Miami, because of that, they are on the list.”
Louisville: “Louisville is a great school. They are underrated. I have a good relationship with coach (Steve) Ellis, their DB coach. They produce DBs like Kei’Trel Clark (Cardinals) and Jarvis Brown Lee (Titans); he went to Carrol City, that is something too. Louisville is a great school, and they produce DBs. I may want to be a part of it.”
UCF: “When the new staff came in, they made it known right away they want me. They offered me right away. Coach Brandon Harris (DB), we have a good relationship. We talk every day. They are on me hard. They are on the way up.”
USF: “Their DB coach, DeMarcus Van Dyke, it is the same as with UCF; we talk almost every day. They love my length and my ball skills. They are up and coming, I can see them taking off.”
Maryland: “They are a good school as well. I have had that offer since my sophomore year; they have been on me for a while. They produce DBs as well like Giants’ DB Deonte Banks. Their DC, coach (Brian) Williams, he visited with me in Tallahassee two weeks ago; we caught up. They are on that list for a reason.”
Tulane: “They are a good school, and they are underrated. Coach Bam Hardmon (LB), he wants me on campus. They show a lot of love. I have had that offer for a minute. They cracked that list; they show a lot of love.”
If the list holds up into the summer months, each top program will see Jones on a paid for trip.
“My plan is to officially visit my top schools,” Jones shared. “I want to get a good feel of all the schools before I make a decision.”
The recruiting process for the four-star continues; the list is shared with the public after visiting the Crimson Tide on Saturday.
The interview was conducted before the meeting with Alabama’s staff, Jones spoke about his excitement to hang with Bama’s coaches, “It is Alabama. This will be my second time visiting; I camped there last summer. I am checking in with them again to see how I can build a better relationship with them.”
More unofficial trips are coming up.
“I am visiting Georgia and Georgia Tech on the 20th,” Jones stated. “My visit with Tennessee, I will have to see. I know I am going to UCF in March.”
When the time comes to pick one, Jones has a plan.
“It’ll be off the relationship with the coaches, the type of defense, and how they can develop me,” Jones said. “Also, nutrition wise, how can I get bigger and get better. Development is a big part of it.”