Michael Fasusi, Oklahoma 5-star commit, visiting Texas Longhorns this weekend
The Texas Longhorns have the nation's No. 4 recruiting class with less than two weeks until the early signing period.
But Steve Sarkisian and his coaching staff have more work to do.
And they are hosted a massive flip target this weekend.
On Saturday, Lewisville (Texas) five-star offensive tackle and Oklahoma Sooners commit Michael Fasusi was spotted at the Kentucky-Texas game by multiple reporters, including OnTexas Football's C.J. Vogel:
The 6-foot-5, 295-pound lineman is rated the nation's No. 13 overall prospect and No. 2 offensive tackle in the class of 2025, and represents one of several key in-state misses for the Longhorns this cycle.
In fact, Texas is on track to sign just one of the top five in-state recruits this year, as Duncanville quarterback Keelon Russell (No. 1, Alabama), Duncanville wide receiver Dakorien Moore (No. 2, Oregon), North Shore cornerback Devin Sanchez (No. 3, Ohio State) and, of course, Fasusi (No. 5, Oklahoma) are all currently slated to leave the home state.
Of course, Texas is hoping to change that by flipping No. 5 on that list - Fasusi - late in the process.
Texas has a pair of five-star commitments currently in its class with Ball (Texas) five-star safety Jonah Williams and Sachse (Texas) five-star wide receiver Kaliq Lockett.
But Fasusi would make it a dangerous trip.
Here's what 247Sports had to say about him as a prospect:
"Prototype physical specs for a high-end offensive tackle prospect who could possibly play either side or even provide roster depth at a handful of spots. Excellent physical tools and strong multi-sport athletic profile that includes 50+ and 150+ shot put and discus prowess, respectively. Grew up playing soccer and is young for the 2025 cycle. Impresses in explosion-oriented combine events. Plays with fairly light feet and a huge wingspan that force a large orbit for edge rushers. A bit high-cut physically but plays with above average bend. Still a work in progress regarding hand placement and consistency in that department, but has shown gradual year-over-year improvement in point-of-attack physicality and power. POA bullies can get inside and steer, but strength capacity is immense given physical tools and relative youth. One of the nation's top offensive line prospects in the 2025 class with the potential to become a true book-end tackle. Owns the traits and athletic profile that suggest a long-term early-round NFL Draft ceiling."