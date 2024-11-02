Michigan Wolverines flip elite Georgia Bulldogs cornerback commit Shamari Earls
Michigan Wolverines fans, it's time to get out your spatulas.
Because it's flip season.
On Friday night, Michigan pulled off a major heist, flipping Georgia Bulldogs commit and Thomas Dale (Virginia) elite cornerback Shamari Earls.
The 6-foot-2, 205-pound defensive back, rated as highly as the nation's No. 4 cornerback, announced his decision in a Twitter/X post.
"After deep thought and reflection, I have made the decision to decommit from the University of Georgia," he wrote. "I want to thank coach Kirby Smart and coach Donte Williams for all that they have done for me."
"This decision comes down to personal reasons and finding the best possible fit for me both academically and athletically."
"I am beyond thrilled to commit to the University of Michigan to continue my academic and athletic career. I am excited for the future and to be a part of coach Sherrone Moore's vision for sustained success and coach (LaMar) Morgan's vision for the secondary to be the most competitive and disciplined secondary in the country."
"Michigan is an extraordinary place and I am humbled to continue the great legacy of those wwho have come before me."
"Go Blue!"
Earls seemed solid with Georgia until recently when Michigan began to strongly crank up the effort to flip him.
Last week, predictions began to flood recruiting sites indicating Earls may soon be on the move.
With his announcement, that big change has come - and with it Michigan's recruiting class has risen to No. 10 nationally.
Why the move?
Here's what 247Sports says the Wolverines are getting in Earls:
"Imposing perimeter corner with the ideal blend of size and speed. Has made an impact in all three phases of the game since he was a sophomore in Virginia’s highest classification and has experience working in a variety of different coverages. Creates release disruption from press and does his best to mirror opponents as their routes progress. Alert when forward-facing, and will play through hands to break up passes, but needs to improve overall awareness when his back is turned to the football. Can get across the field with his top gear and prevent touchdowns while in pursuit. Low-tackling style gets the job done, but will only add more value in run support if he can shed with more authority. Should be viewed as a potential multi-year starter at the Power Four level with legitimate NFL upside. Frame hasn’t been third-party verified, but appears to be over 6-foot. More notably, owns elite markers in both the 55-meter dash and the long jump. Likely will need a developmental year or two to adjust to the collegiate game and refine technique, but could be well worth the wait."