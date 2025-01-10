Miller Moss reacts to personal Palisades Fire loss: 'This is not life'
The fires raging across Los Angeles have burned at least 10,000 structures, forced more than 150,000 evacuations and claimed at least 10 lives.
The ongoing devastation has personally touched new Louisville Cardinals quarterback Miller Moss, who recently transferred from the USC Trojans.
Quote tweeting a post from "The Hollywood Reporter" of two individuals playing basketball on what remained of a home, Moss pointed out that the destruction is what remains of his childhood home - not Palisades High School.
"This is not life, and this is not Pali High," he wrote. "This is my family's home, and those are utter strangers. These people are playing on the hoop I grew up with in front of what remains of our home. This is a community trying to rebuild; and this type of behavior does the opposite."
Moss grew up in California and was a bluechip recruit coming out of Bishop Alemany in Mission Hills (California) in the class of 2021.
He committed to USC in the summer before his senior season and enrolled early in January 2021.
Moss was the team's starter this fall, but recently transferred to Louisville.
The Palisades fire, to date, has burned more than 20,000 acres and Moss has shined a personal spotlight on the tragedy through his social media.
Earlier this week, the Louisville star announced in a posted entitled, "Let's rebuild," that his home had burned down in the fire.
“I was born and raised in Pacific Palisades,” Moss posted on X/Twitter. “This town was my home, neighborhood, and community for the first 18 years of my life. My family’s home, my grandmother’s home, as well as countless friends’ homes have been reduced to ash and rubble.”
“It is the unfortunate reality that regardless of political identity, we have been systemically and universally failed by our present leadership. To say that is not to align yourself on either side of a political spectrum, but to render an objective assessment of what has transpired."