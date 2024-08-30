Nate Roberts, Ohio State commit, breaks multiple tackles for stunning touchdown
The rich are getting richer.
The Ohio State Buckeyes are a legit national title favorite this fall and currently boast the No. 1 recruiting class in America.
One of those pledges is Washington (Oklahoma) four-star tight end Nate Roberts, the nation's No. 5 jumbo pass-catcher according to Rivals.
And he showed why Thursday night, catching a short pass and breaking multiple tackles for a 44-yard touchdown connection:
A physical, bruising 6-foot-4, 230-pound athlete, Roberts accumulated more than 30 offers highlighted by Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M and others.
As a junior, he hauled in 33 receptions for 705 yards and 11 touchdowns.
After Thursday night it's not hard to see why he scored on 33 percent of his catches.
Roberts is clearly a difficult man to bring down.