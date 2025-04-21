Nation's No. 1 athlete on Oregon: 'Duck fans should feel great where they stand'
Heading into this weekend's visit with the Oregon Ducks, Cathedral Catholic (California) five-star do-it-all athlete Honor Fa'alave-Johnson was already sky-high on the program.
But Dan Lanning and Co. may have taken it to another level following another successful trip to Eugene.
Why?
Because this time Johnson brought his entire family.
"It was great," Fa'alave-Johnson said. "I came out with my whole family this time because they wanted to see why I keep coming out. They were not disappointed one bit. It's always a great time in Eugene and they always make me feel like a priority."
The 6-foot, 170-pound two-way playmaker stopped short of any imminent commitment chatter, but he said both Oregon and its fanbase should feel good about where they are with him at this point.
That comes from a strong personal connection.
"The love is there," Fa'alave-Johnson said. "I'm still praying about everything, but it’s definitely a program I would love to be a part of. The Ducks program knows where they stand and the Duck fans should feel great where they stand."
In truth, that isn't exactly news.
Fa'alave-Johnson has been quite vocal about his love of Lanning's program, and this weekend's trip - one that included the whole family - was a sign that the San Diego athlete is serious about his interest.
But it's yet another solid step for an Oregon program that would love to keep its recruiting dominance in the San Diego area intact.
Overall, Fa'alave-Johnson is rated the nation's No. 7 overall prospect and No. 1 athlete in the class of 2027.
And while it doesn't seem like he's in any rush to make a decision, if he were to come off the board he'd be only the third top-10 prospect in 2027 to make his commitment.
The other two? A pair of Ohio State Buckeyes pledges - Wayne (Ohio) five-star linebacker Jamier Brown (No. 3) and Huntington Beach (California) five-star quarterback Brady Edmunds (No. 10).
What would Oregon be getting if they were to land Fa'alave-Johnson?
Here's what 247Sports had to say about him as a prospect:
"Fa'alave-Johnson is a very talented all around playerwho could potentially play as many as four positions in college. We like him at safety or wide receiver at the next level but he's a talented running back with the athleticism to play corner as well. He's an explosive athlete who can get in and out of his breaks and catches everything with his hands. He’s a field stretcher who can hit the big play and is dynamic after the catch. His upside is probably highest as a safety because of his high end athleticism, physicality and projectable frame. He’s going to fill out and get bigger and stronger and we love his long term potential. He had to sit out five games last season due to a transfer but flashed once he hit the field and had a strong showing at the Polynesian Bowl Combine and Showcase in March. He projects as an easy national recruit with the talent to play for any school in the country."