Nation's No. 1 tight end, Kobe Bryant's nephew among 2-sport standouts visiting Oregon Ducks this weekend
The Oregon Ducks are hosting arguably their best gameday recruiting roster in program history, as dozens of top prospects flock to Eugene to watch them take on the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Among that group will be two of the most notable two-sport stars in the country: Reidsville (North Carolina) five-star tight end Kendre Harrison and Bishop Gorman (Nevada) four-star athlete Jett Washington, the nephew of Kobe Bryant.
Harrison, the nation's No. 1 tight end in the class of 2026, is a 6-foot-7, 243-pound athletic specimen with scholarship offers from more than 30 college football programs, including Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Texas, USC and others.
In basketball, many of Harrison's basketball offers mirror those in football - and for good reason.
As a freshman, he averaged 21.5 points and 15.1 rebounds per game, leading Reidsville to the 2A North Carolina state championship game.
Harrison's recruitment expects to be a battle until the end, and his recent visit schedule highlights that.
The dynamic two-sport star will be in Eugene this weekend, then will follow that with trips to Tennessee (October 19), Miami (November 2) and Penn State (November 9).
Washington, a two-sport Bishop Gorman standout, is rated the nation's No. 2 athlete in the class of 2026.
The 6-foot-5, 200-pound playmaker is well-within striking distance of five-star status as the nation's No. 15 prospect, but five-star rankings haven't yet been fully announced.
Here's what 247Sports had to say about Washington as a prospect:
"Washington is a high major prospect in football and basketball. He’s the nephew of NBA legend Kobe Bryant (mom is Bryant’s sister) and helped lead the Gaels to a state title on the hardwood. He brings a lot of versatility to the grid-iron as well. The big question with Washington is what position will he play in college. He’s a legit 6-5, 200 pounds and could end up at receiver, safety, linebacker or even grow in to an edge rusher. He played primarily safety as a sophomore and can play in the box, loves to hit and has a nice physical edge in his game. We’ve seen him work out at receiver and he looks natural running routes, has strong hands and can make plays down the field. With his frame and growth potential, it’s not hard to envision him eventually moving to linebacker but regardless where he lines up, he’s a tremendous prospect and has a very high ceiling."
There are dozens more prospects coming to Eugene, including double-digit five-star recruits, but the list is deep enough to break it into subcategories.
Unquestionably, Harrison and Washington are two of the nation's most intriguing "two-sport stars" and both will be in Eugene this weekend.