Nation's No. 2 defensive lineman prepares for All-American Bowl, sets spring visits
Buford (Georgia) defensive lineman Bryce Perry-Wright is one of the top prospects in the class of 2026.
The 6-foot-3, 260-pound athlete is rated the nation's No. 2 defensive lineman.
This weekend his talent will be on display on national television during the Navy All-American Bowl, arguably the nation's most celebrated high school football all-star exhibition.
"I'm very excited to have the privilege to play for the All-American Bowl, to compete with great competition - and the experience of being called 'All-American' will always forever be here in my heart," he said.
After that, the Buford star will turn his attention to the recruiting trail, where he plans to be very active this spring.
Perry-Wright has racked up nearly 40 scholarship offers so far - and that number continues to grow.
So far, he has planned trips to Auburn, Clemson, Colorado, Georgia, Ohio State, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas A&M and USC.
Those trips come on the heels of a busy fall in which Perry-Wright took visits to watch Auburn, Clemson, Georgia, Miami, Nebraska, Texas, Texas A&M, USC
In other words, it's still very early in the process for the Buford star - and he's being open-minded about a bevy of options.
That's good news for his suitors, as Perry-Wright is a potential college star.
Here's what 247Sports had to say about Perry-Wright as a prospect:
"A quick-twitched, pocket-pusher with impressive get-off and body control that has created negative plays since he was a freshman in the Peach State. Lacks the ideal mass and measurables, but makes up for it with his mobility and energy. Excellent snap anticipation tends to give him an advantage while lively hands allow him to maneuver his way into the backfield and finish the job. Has attacked from multiple alignments while working primarily out of an odd front at the prep level and should be able to do the same thing on Saturdays as he has what it takes to be effective on stunts and games. Overall, should be viewed as an active interior defensive lineman that can shoot gaps and generate a rush. Will likely need further physical maturation before he’s ready to go, but has game-wrecking potential."