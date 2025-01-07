How To Watch The 2025 U.S. Navy All-American Bowl: TV channel, Date, Time
The 2025 U.S. Navy All-American Bowl will take place on Saturday, January 11th, at 1 p.m. ET, in Houston, Texas. The contest will feature over 100 top-rated players from all over the country at Alamodome.
The contest, which will take place this upcoming weekend at Houston's Alamodome, will be divided into East Team and West Team and be broadcasted live nationally on NBC.
The U.S. Navy All-America Bowl, East Team will be led by a trio of offensive stars from the Class of 2025 in IMG Academy quarterback Ty Hawkins (SMU signee), Bergen Catholic wide receiver Quincy Porter (Ohio State signee) and running back Shekai Mills-Knight (Ole Miss signee). West Team is led by a strong tandem of offensive stars from the Class of 2025, starting with Deer Creek (Oklahoma) quarterback Grady Adamson (Georgia Tech signee) and wide receiver Michael Terry III (Texas signee), and a pair of imposing offensive linemen from the Class of 2025, North Crowley's (Texas) Henry Fenuku (Missouri signee) and Blue Valley Northwest's (Kansas) Andrew Babalola (Michigan signee).
Here are the full details:
2025 U.S. Navy All-American Bowl
Team East vs. Team West
Where: Alamodome, Houston, Texas
When: Saturday, January 11th
Time: 1 p.m. ET
TV and Live Stream: NBC
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi