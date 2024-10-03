Oregon Ducks hosting nation's No. 2 prospect: 'Dan Lanning is just a good guy...'
The Oregon Ducks host the Michigan State Spartans on Friday night and are set to host some of the nation's top prospects.
For St. Frances Academy (Maryland) five-star edge-rusher Zion Elee, the trip will be a return to Eugene.
And that's good news for Oregon.
The 6-foot-4, 220-pound defender is rated the nation's No. 2 overall prospect and No. 1 edge-rusher in the class of 2026, and holds more than 30 scholarship offers.
So far, Elee has been intrigued by Dan Lanning and his approach to running his program.
"Dan Lanning is just a good guy with a good staff around him," Elee said. "What stands out is how they explain in-depth how they would use me."
In his return trip, the Maryland prospect will be watching the on-field product closely.
"I want to return to see how they put it all together in a game, mainly my position group," he said.
Elee also indicated he has upcoming trips to Tennessee this month and Auburn in November.
Oregon's 2026 recruiting class is off to a blazing-hot start, rated No. 1 nationally by On3.
While the five-man class is loaded with bluechip talent, the group doesn't yet have a five-star commitment.
It's early, but Elee could fix that should be eventually choose the Ducks.
Here's what 247Sports had to say, in part, about Elee as a prospect:
"One of the more complete edge prospects in recent memory at this stage of the evaluation process ahead of his junior season. It feels as if he was built in a lab to get after the quarterback, verified hovering around 6-foot-4, 220 pounds with elite length measurements and a combine testing profile that could be mistaken for a field-stretching X receiver. Verified athletic markers are good enough to compare favorably against Top247 caliber senior edge rushers from the past two recruiting cycles. Outside of the athletic traits, has a natural feel for the position that allowed him to rack up 13 sacks in only nine games, even though his bag of pass-rushing moves isn't deep at this stage of his development. Building blocks of his game are his lightning-quick first step, closing burst, and ideal reactionary athleticism. Laterally explosive and can quickly move gap-to-gap or chase down ball carriers from the weak side. Motor consistently runs hot, and there might not be a better edge rusher in the 2026 cycle at quickly redirecting to wrap up evasive quarterbacks. Currently works as more of a new-age speed rusher who can occasionally work speed to power, but owns the frame to put on weight and develop into a complete product while retaining the tools that make him unique. ...Should be viewed as a potential instant impact 3-4 outside linebacker at the next level who could eventually put on a show at the NFL Combine."