T'Andre Waverly commits to Oregon State Beavers at Navy All-American Bowl
The Oregon State Beavers kicked off the Navy All-American Bowl with a bang Saturday morning.
Kamiak (Washington) three-star tight end T'Andre Waverly, one of seven prospects expected to announce college commitments during the broadcast, chose Oregon State over fellow finalists Notre Dame and Washington.
The 6-foot-4, 225-pound pass-catcher is rated the nation's No. 21 tight end by Rivals and the No. 18 player in the state of Washington by 247Sports.
Waverly is the 19th commitment for Oregon State in the class of 2025, a group that ranks No. 67 nationally - but is expected to move up a few spots with the newest addition.
Here's what 247Sports had to say about him as a prospect:
"As a tight end, he's shown tremendous growth as a pass catcher and a route runner. In a run heavy offense, he's a plus blocker and does a good job sealing off the edge and allowing his backs space to get through and as he continues to develop as a receiver, should be a really good traditional tight end who can play in-line but also flex out and be a target in the passing game."
Oregon State now has two players competing in the All-American Bowl, as Waverly joins Cy Ranch (Texas) edge-rusher Niklas Fisher.