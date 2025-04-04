Nebraska Cornhuskers hosting 5-star recruit this weekend: 'Everybody there loves Nebraska'
Under head coach Matt Rhule, the Nebraska Cornhuskers appear to have taken a big step forward on the recruiting.
While that effort is epitomized by the class of 2024 signing of Buford (Georgia) five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola, there have been multiple major wins.
Part of those victories is laying the groundwork early by building relationships with top younger prospects around the country.
And Nebraska will have a chance to do just that this weekend, as Basha (Arizona) five-star recruit Jake Hildebrand, the nation's No. 1 offensive tackle, is set to arrive in Lincoln for a visit:
The 6-foot-6, 285-pound offensive tackle, rated the nation's No. 21 overall prospect, already holds more than 20 scholarship offers from the likes of Alabama, Florida State, Miami, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee and others.
So, in truth, this weekend's trip is about laying the groundwork for future recruitment, rather than a big chance at a quick commitment.
But still, it's a crucial one for Hildebrand, as he already has high praise for the Nebraska football program.
"What stands out about the program is just the community that is around the school," he said. "Everybody there loves Nebraska and that’s what I’m really looking for in a school."
He is also enamored with Nebraska's celebrated history of offensive line play, and the culture that comes along with it.
"I feel great about their culture of celebrating O-line play," Hildebrand said. "I mean, Coach (Donovan) Raiola was in the NFL so taking coaching and advice from him would be an amazing experience because he knows what it takes to get to the pros. But I am very excited to see his coaching style and learning more about him."
Like most programs around the country, Nebraska doesn't yet have a 2027 verbal commitment, and while that's unlikely to change with Hildebrand's visit it could lay the groundwork of a long, successful effort in the future.