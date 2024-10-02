Nebraska named 'early leader' for rising prospect: Cornhuskers show 'so much growth in every aspect'
South Dakota is not considered a hotbed of recruiting talent.
But class of 2026 Washington (South Dakota) athlete Dveyoun "Showtime" Bonwell-Witte is an exception - and exceptional.
The 6-foot-2, 190-pound wide receiver suffered an injury and will miss the remainder of his junior season, but has generated offers from Kansas State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Wisconsin.
This weekend, Bonwell-Witte is making a return trip to Lincoln for Nebraska's home contest against Rutgers.
So far, he's had nothing but glowing praise for the Huskers.
"I’ve been to Nebraska multiple times," he said. "On my previous visit during the summer it was amazing to be able to see all the new things... the new weight room and just the new facilities, in general, were great."
After finishing 5-7 last season, Nebraska is off to a 4-1 start, which has piqued Bonwell-Witte's interest.
"Seeing them this year is hard to explain, because there has been so much growth in every aspect," he said.
For that reason, the Huskers have an early edge.
"I would say (they are the) leader for as much as they reach out," Bonwell-Witte said. "I (can always) call someone on their staff, being able to know I have many connections already."
Still, there's a long way to go in his recruitment - and several more visits to take.
Folowing his trip to Nebraska, Bonwell-Witte will venture to Wisconsin to check out the Badgers.
Still, the Cornhuskers are off to a blazing-hot start in the recruitment of the South Dakota star, and that courtship will continue with this weekend's visit.