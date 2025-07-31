Top-ranked player in Class of 2029 transfers to SLAM Miami for his upcoming freshman season
Josiah Brooks, a 6-foot-2 rising freshman point guard out of Hialeah Educational Academy in the greater Miami area, is on the move for his upcoming freshman season, he announced in an Instagram post on Wednesday night. Brooks will now enroll at Sports Leadership and Management Academy in Miami.
Josiah Brooks No. 1 Ranked Player in Class of 2029
Brooks climbed the rankings at the end of his seventh-grade year, and he also started drawing national attention at the beginning of his eighth-grade year. As an eighth-grader, Brooks averaged 17.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.9 steals per game for the Bulldogs. Brooks shot 47 percent from the field and 37 percent from the three-point line during the 2024-2025 season. As a seventh-grader, Brooks shot just 38 percent from the field.
Brooks Already Receiving College Offers
Brooks currently holds four Division I offers from Florida A&M, Florida International, Florida State and UCF.
Is SLAM Miami A Favorite In Class 3A?
The Titans finished the 2024-2025 season with a 15-11 record and reached the regional semifinals before having their season come to an end in the regional semifinals to eventual state-semifinalist Cardinal Gibbons.
Brooks Put On an Impressive Showing at EYBL
Brooks played this past Grassroots season for Nightrydas Elite, which is part of the Nike EYBL Circuit, where he was teammates with Cayden Gaskins (Younger brother of Caleb), and Brendan Fragela (Younger brother of Benny). He scored in double figures in all five games at the Peach Jam earlier this month.
