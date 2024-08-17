Noah Grubbs, Notre Dame quarterback commit, shines in big win
Class of 2026 Lake Mary (Florida) quarterback Noah Grubbs is one of the top quarterbacks in America.
The 6-foot-5, 200-pound signal-caller is rated as highly as the nation's No. 4 quarterback by Rivals and he is already committed to Notre Dame over offers from Florida, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State and others.
In a 40-18 exhibition victory over Oviedo (Florida), Grubbs showed why, throwing three touchdown passes, including an advanced back-shoulder strike that showcased his touch and accuracy.
Overall, Notre Dame's 2025 recruiting class consists of 22 pledges and is ranked No. 7 nationally, while Grubbs' 2026 group has just two early pledges and sits at No. 20 in a way-too-early ranking.
What does Grubbs bring to the table?
Here's what 247Sports had to say about him as a prospect:
"Budding signal caller with a loose arm and a projectable frame. Has a chance to exit high school as a four-year starter after earning a starting role as a freshman in one of Florida’s largest classifications. Cleaner mechanics allow him to get the ball to all different levels of the field. More of a touch thrower at this stage, but can ramp things up when needed and challenge tight coverage windows. Has proven to be a rather fluid mover in the pocket with some of his best shots coming off play action. Put up big numbers as a sophomore against inferior competition, but turnovers and mistakes were more frequent when opponents cranked up the pressure. Should be viewed as an athletic pocket passer with developmental upside that has what it takes to win at the Power Four level if he can keep progressing as a decision-maker."