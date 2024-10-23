Noah Tishendorf, Josiah Molden lead Oregon 6A midseason all-state high school football team (defense)
This article originally appeared in PrepRedzone Oregon, a subscription site, and they have given SBLiveSports permission to share this content. To read more of Jordan Johnson's work, please visit PrepRedzone Oregon.
Author's note: If you play for one of the better teams in the state, you are much more likely to be selected as an all-state athlete. This is not a recruiting-based list, and the all-state teams feature extended first- and second-team selection in lieu of third-team all-state and honorable mention choices.
CLICK HERE FOR ALL-STATE OFFENSE
PLAYER OF THE YEAR FAVORITES
Player of the Year favorites
1. Lakeridge defensive end Noah Tishendorf (2026; Uncommitted)
2. Lake Oswego defensive lineman Lusiano Lopez (2025; Uncommitted)
3. West Linn cornerback Josiah Molden (2027; Uncommitted)
4. West Linn linebacker Will Ingle (2026; Uncommitted)
5. Central Catholic linebacker Donnie Vercher III (2026; Uncommitted)
Player of the year honors are a toss-up on the defensive side of the ball. If West Linn wins the title and Josiah Molden continues to lock everyone up, he could be the first sophomore to win 6A state POY accolades. But right now, Noah Tishendorf and Lusiano Lopez have the inside track on the award - with Tishendorf leading the state in sacks, and the two-time first-team all-TRL defensive lineman Lopez absolutely dominating up front.
Baron Naone (Washington Huskies commit) could have been the player of the year last season defensively. Both he and 6-foot-4 Lake Oswego defensive end/outside linebacker Oliver Macy have a similar style coming off the edge. Dominic Macon committed to Washington after blowing up this offseason - with Luke Saraceno tying Tishendorf currently for the state's lead in sacks.
The linebackers are talented across the board with Will Ingle making the move back from Wilsonville and not missing a beat. He will be in the POY conversation with talented OLB Donnie Vercher III of Central Catholic, who will be a double-digit Division I offer guy before he's done.
Lakeridge is absolutely loaded defensively with the Eddleman kids just wrecking opposing offenses. The Pacers are a completely different team than last year with 6-4 Portland St commit Kayce Tinner being another huge factor.
Mana Tuioti is one of the top two-way threats in the NW and don't sleep on Jr. LB Justin Craigwell. I could see him being in the conference and state POY conversation as an underclassmen.
Separate from Molden, who is listed as one of the top players in America for his class, Grant Valley of Jesuit has had a breakout season. The speedster is averaging 30 yards per catch with 4 touchdowns, and has been even more impressive on defense, ranking among the 6A leaders in interceptions.
I could see James Wade of Central Catholic blowing up in the coming months and landing multiple D1 offers - with Nelson standout Chaz Katoanga in the same boat. Both are Division I kids.
It's been a tough year for West Salem, with Evan Wusstig being a huge bright spot, and not allowing any completions through four weeks. Marcus Post has been injury free and has looked great in the secondary with multiple INTs. Colt Ness of Tigard was a 6A leader in interceptions last year and is on track to do more of the same this season.
FIRST TEAM ALL-STATE DEFENSE
DL Noah Tishendorf 26' Lakeridge
DL Lusiano Lopez 25' Lake Oswego
DL Baron Naone 25' West Linn
DL Dominic Macon 25' Nelson
DL Luke Saraceno 25' Sheldon
DL Oliver Macy 25' Lake Oswego
LB Treyson Eddleman 25' Lakeridge
LB Will Ingle 25' West Linn
LB Donnie Vercher III 26' Central Catholic
LB Mana Tuioti 25' Sheldon
LB Justin Craigwell 26' Lake Oswego
LB Kayce Tinner 25' Lakeridge
LB Killian Eddleman 26' Lakeridge
DB Josiah Molden 27' West Linn
DB James Wade 26' Central Catholic
DB Grant Valley 25' Jesuit
DB Evan Wusstig 26' West Salem
DB Chaz Katoanga 26' Nelson
DB Marcus Post 26' Lakeridge
DB Colt Ness 25' Tigard
SECOND TEAM ALL-STATE DEFENSE
DL Trey Kennedy-Coleman 25' North Medford
DL Brett Ronson 25' West Linn
DL Brody Borrevik 25' Sheldon
DL Tai Tovey 25' Lakeridge
DL Kainoa Hayes 25' Central Catholic
DL Landon Fay 25' McMinnville
DL Tau Takau 25' Roosevelt
LB Sam Vyhlidal 26' Mountainside
LB Brady Greer 25' South Salem
LB Brody Thomas 25' Sheldon
LB Nick Koller 25' Oregon City
LB Kawai Chamberlin 27' Sheldon
LB Calvin Evans 25' Tualatin
LB Kalani Messenger 25' Lakeridge
LB Silas Reynolds 26' West Linn
LB Ivan Morales 25' Tigard
DB Kellen Hicks 25' Mountainside
DB Kameron Rague 25' South Medford
DB Xavier Harris 25' West Linn
DB Trevin Laird 25' Tigard
DB Cavan Rogers 27' Oregon City
DB Madden Tanuvasa 25' Mountainside
DB Roman Mallard 26' Jesuit