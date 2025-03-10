Noah Tishendorf, Oregon's 2-year sack leader, commits to Oregon State Beavers
Lakeridge (Oregon) defensive lineman Noah Tishendorf burst onto the scene as a high school sophomore when he led the state in sacks (11) despite playing in the toughest league in the state (Three Rivers League).
After another stellar season as a junior, the 6-foot-3, 245-pound defensive end began to see his recruiting stock soar.
On Monday, however, Tishendorf put an end to his accelerating recruitment, announcing a commitment to the Oregon State Beavers.
Tishendorf, who will slide into defensive tackle in college, held more than a dozen offers, highlighted by Fresno State, Sacramento State, San Diego State, San Jose State, UNLV, Washington State and others.
The in-state product actually committed to Oregon State on Saturday during a trip to campus, where he discussed in-deth his future position and felt at home around the program.
"I think I fit the part there," Tishendorf said. "I love the environment and atmosphere of the practice and I’ve been to a ot of the games and liked it. On Saturday, it solidified what my expectations were.”
Tishendorf has registered at least 20 tackles-for-loss and 10 sacks in each of the past two seasons.
As a senior, however, he'd like to up those numbers to a 25-15, statistics that would make him a slam-dunk defensive player of the year.
After securing talented West Linn offensive lineman Jake Normoyle in the class of 2025, Oregon State has lanted both Lake Oswego running back LaMarcus Bell and Tishendorf, out of Lakeridge, in 2026.
Given the highly-competitive nature of the Three Rivers League, it's no surprise to see top-tier talent coming out of the state's best conference.
But what may surprise Beaver fans is that stars from the league are drawn to playing together in college.
And Oregon State is capitalizing.
“We all played against each other and all talk," Tishendorf said. "Keeping those good guys in state is huge and that’s a priority for the staff. They don’t want to miss out on any of the talent in state. They’ve started off really good in 2026.”
In fact, they have.
Adding to the duo of Tishendorf and Bell, Oregon State has also secured Clovis (California) quarterback Deagan Rose.
They are also awaiting the possible commitment of Archbishop Riordan (California) wide receiver Cynai Thomas.
Both in state and out, the Beavers are off to solid start to the 2026 recruiting cycle.