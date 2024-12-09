'Northwest Winter Showcase' returns to provide late-season recruiting opportunity
The early signing period has passed for the class of 2025.
But for unsigned seniors - and prospects in 2026, 2027 and 2028 - looking for an opportunity to impress small-college programs, there's still a path.
Th "Northwest Winter Showcase" kicks off December 15 at Pacific University and will feature roughly 50 college coaches from double-digit programs looking for talent to add to their programs.
The programs in attendance? Lewis and Clark, Linfield, Pacific, Puget Sound, Southern Oregon, Western Oregon, Willamette and several more.
The unpadded event, which will play host to roughly 300 athletes, will be split into two session - specialists from 10-11 a.m. and all other positions (broken into groups) from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Athletes will go through drills and one-on-one match-ups to showcase their abilities in front of college coaches.
High school coaches are welcome to attend to advocate for their student-athletes and a seminar will be held during the event for parents to teach them the basics of the recruiting process, starting at 2:15 p.m.
Student-athletes can sign up here.