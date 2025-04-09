Ohio State recruiting: 2 5-star football prospects confirm Buckeyes weekend visit plans
The Ohio State Buckeyes have had an active spring on the recruiting trail, hosting top recruits from all around the country.
This weekend, it turns out, will be no different, as two five-star prospects confirmed plans to be in Columbus later this week.
First up, Lake Ridge (Texas) offensive lineman Felix Ojo announced he will be taking an unofficial visit later this week:
The 6-foot-6, 275-pound defensive standout is rated the nation's No. 7 overall prospect and No. 2 offensive tackle.
Ohio State will have plenty of competition for the talented big man.
Ojo spent the weekend close to home in Texas hanging out with Texas Longhorns five-star quarterback commit Dia Bell, who is working very hard to keep Ojo in his home state.
Still, the Buckeyes are clearly a contender, and they have already secured one of Ojo's official visits (May 30) along with Ole Miss, Michigan, Texas and Oklahoma.
Here's what 247Sports had to say in its scouting report on the five-star Texas recruit:
"Tall offensive tackle prospect who's very young for his recruiting class with a July DOB. Verified at 6-foot-6, 272 pounds post-junior season with adequate length numbers in arm (33 5/8) and wingspan (81 1/2). Owns a lean, athletic look and plays with impressive functional athleticism and movement ability. Live evaluation during 2025 Navy Army All-American Bowl revealed a consistent mean streak in pads. Stood out physically, athletically, and in field demeanor despite being among the youngest competitors in the event. Hand placement/technique have improved from sophomore to junior year, along with ability to stand up to POA strength. Gets good extension and uses length to his advantage. Still developing consistent pop; can be grabby, but looks to finish with authority. Plays upright at times and can show more frequent bend ability. Will continue to bulk given immense frame potential. Bolsters athletic profile with discus reps. Capacities for strength and power are high given excellent physical tools and relative youth. Looks like one of the top OT prospects in the 2026 class with potential to become a multi-year high-major tackle with ample pro potential."
On Tuesday evening, class of 2027 Huntington Beach (California) five-star quarterback Brady Edmunds announced he was making a return trip to Columbus.
The 6-foot-5, 215-pound signal-caller committed to Ohio State in early December 2024 and is rated the nation's No. 9 overall prospect and No. 1 quarterback in his class.
247Sports compares Edmunds to Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and has high praise for him as a recruit:
"Edmunds is on the short list when talking about top quarterback in the national ’27 class. He’s a big, strong pocket passer who has impressed at multiple camps this Spring. Just about every school he camped with including heavyweight programs like Texas, Ohio St, Michigan and Penn State offered him after seeing him work out. As a freshman, he threw for 2,691 yards and 24 touchdowns and can get the ball down the field with touch and accuracy. He also started on the schools basketball team and shows some under-rated athleticism on the hardwood."
One is already in the fold.
Could Ryan Day go 2-for-2 and land Ojo as well?
They'll lay the groundwork to take the next step this weekend.
Overall, Ohio State's 2026 recruiting class consists of 10 pledges and is ranked No. 3 nationally, led by Mater Dei (California) five-star wide receiver Chris Henry Jr.