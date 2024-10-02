Oklahoma, Oregon schedule visits in hopes of flipping 4-star linebacker
Cypress Falls (Texas) four-star linebacker Kaleb Burns has been committed to the Baylor Bears since late July.
But the speedy 6-foot, 220-pound game-wrecker is still willing to listen to other schools - and check out his options.
In fact, two top-level programs are hard at work trying to flip Burns, and will be hosting him on visits soon.
The Oregon Ducks will get the first visit, as the Texas product will be in Eugene on October 12.
For Burns, describing Oregon was easy.
"Amazing," he said. "They are a great football team with a great defense and I feel honored to talk to coach (Dan) Lanning personally."
One week later, Burns will be in Norman to check out the Oklahoma Sooners.
"(They're) a great football team," he said. "The things coach (Brent) Venables does with the linebackers is special."
Still, it's far too early to predict a flip with any confidence.
Oregon offered Burns in mid-September and Oklahoma followed on Tuesday.
So, will it be Baylor, Oklahoma or Oregon?
A lot will be decided with Burns' highly-anticipated October visits.