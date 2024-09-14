Oregon Ducks commit delivers stunning 300-yard rushing performance on 11 carries
Big things were expected of Oregon Ducks commit and Althoff Catholic (Illinois) four-star running back Dierre Hill in his senior campaign.
As a junior, the 5-foot-11, 180-pound back ran for 1,788 yards and 25 touchdowns while averaging a staggering 13.6 yards per carry.
But no one could've anticipated Hill's performance Friday night, as he accumulated 311 yards and four touchdowns on just 11 carries - 28.3 yards per carry - with a few jaw-dropping highlights.
Check it out:
Hill, the nation's No. 6 running back, committed to Oregon in May, choosing the Ducks over offers from Arkansas, Georgia, Michigan, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Ole Miss, West Virginia and others.
Frankly, it's not hard to see why he was so coveted, as the above highlights showcase a rare blend of speed, balance, strength and atleticism.
It seems Oregon has a really good one of the way.