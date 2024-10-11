Oregon Ducks hosting bluechip Big 12 commit with sights set on flipping him
The Oregon Ducks are hosting arguably their best collection of game-day recruiting visitors in program history.
On hand will be roughly double-digit five-star recruits, two of the nation's top two-sport athletes (Kobe Bryant's nephew) and a pair of key flip targets - Parker (Alabama) five-star cornerback and Ohio State commit Na'eem Offord and Cy Falls (Texas) and Baylor commit Kaleb Burns.
In both cases, it apperas to be a three-team race.
Offord is strongly considering Ohio State, Auburn and Oregon, while Burns remains committed to Baylor but is taking two key visits to Oregon and Oklahoma.
Burns, a four-star linebacker, has been building a relationship with Oregon's staff for some time, and this weekend's visit feels crucial to the efforts to flip him.
Calling his Oregon recruitment "amazing," the bluechip 'backer is particularly impressed with the approach from Dan Lanning.
"They are a great football team with a great defense," Burns said. "I feel honored to talk to Coach Lanning personally."
Perhaps because of that bond, Burns didn't hesitate describing his feelings heading into the visit to Eugene.
"I am very excited for the visit going into my second recruiting phase," he said. "(I'm) looking forward to getting to see the place and talk with everyone."