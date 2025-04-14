Oregon Ducks 'most definitely' an early favorite for nation's No. 1 athlete ahead of visit
The Oregon Ducks are hosting an impressive collection of visitors one week ahead of the spring game - even if Nixa (Missouri) five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell pushed his official visit back to be in town for the exhibition contest.
But there will still be a five-star presence this weekend.
Cathedral Catholic (California) five-star athlete Honor Fa'alave-Johnson is making a return trip to Eugene.
And the Ducks have already made a huge impression.
The 6-foot, 170-pound playmaker, rated the nation's No. 7 overall prospect and No. 1 athlete in the class of 2027, gave a direct answer when asked if Oregon was an early leader and strong contender.
"Most definitely," he said.
Fa'alave-Johnson then went on to explain what stands out about Dan Lanning's program in the early stages of his recruitment.
"Their faith, whole Oregon staff, the community and the will to win," he said. "I love the Oregon culture. The school is definitely high on my list."
The feeling is mutual, as Fa'alave-Johnson is one of the top recruits in the class of 2027 and comes from fertile recruiting ground for the Oregon program, San Diego.
But there is a key question surrounding the five-star prospect: Where he'll play in college.
Here's what 247Sports had to say about him as a prospect, highlighting that he grades out as a legitimate prospect at running back, wide receiver, cornerback and safety.
"Really good all around player who could potentially play as many as four positions in college- running back, receiver, safety and corner. Was MVP at SoCal Nat Preps Camp Camp working out at WR and ran fastest 40 in the camp (4.58) with a 124” broad jump. Explosive athlete who can get in and out of his breaks and catches everything. Can make plays down the field and is dynamic after the catch. Rushed for 702 yards and 11 touchdowns and shows balance, vision and break away speed. Might have highest upside as a safety because of his high end athleticism, physicality and projectable frame. He’s going to fill out and get bigger and stronger and we love his upside. Projects as an easy national recruit with the talent to play for any school in the country."