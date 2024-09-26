Oregon Ducks offer ACC quarterback commit with flip in mind
The Oregon Ducks are flirting with a top-five recruiting class, sitting at No. 1 in terms of "rating per commit" with 16 pledges - plenty of room to continue to climb.
Dan Lanning's program has addressed the future of the quarterback position with Lincoln (California) four-star quarterback Akili Smith Jr., the son of Oregon legend Akili Smith.
But it seems the Ducks intend to take two quarterbacks in the 2025 class, and recently made a major move on a second.
On Thursday, Oregon extended an offer to Campbell (Hawaii) four-star quarterback and Cal commit Jaron Keawe Sagapolutele:
It was a mind-blowing moment for the 6-foot-3, 210-pound signal-caller, who thanked God and his parents first and foremost before explaining his thoughts.
“It’s a blessing to receive and offer from Oregon, a powerhouse," It’s surreal.” Keawe Sagapolutele said. "Jake Kaneda Facetime’d me and I talked to coach Will Stein. It was a great feeling. He was saying they got word from the head man to offer me and love my film and want to get me on a visit. “
Keawe-Sagapolutele has spent years watching Oregon football and has a close connection to both Marcus Mariota and DIllon Gabriel, a pair of Duck quarterbacks from Hawaii.
“I grew up watching Marcus, of course," he said. "And Dillon Gabriel is my favorite quarterback of all time. I tried to pattern my game after him. I’ve watched him since I was young. To have an opportunity like this, it’s crazy to me.”
Keawe-Sagapolutele said he intends to schedule a visit soon.
If that goes well, could he see himself flipping.
“I could," he said. "I really could, honestly. I think so.”
Keawe-Sagapolutele has been one of the fastest-rising quarterbacks in America over the past several months and would be a major addition to the class.
Here's what 247Sports had to say in regards to his scouting profile:
"Keawe Sagapolutele has clearly established himself as one of the nation’s top quarterbacks this off-season. He has really had a great spring and summer including a recent top 11 finish at the prestigious Elite 11 Finals. You can make an argument he has the strongest arm in the country but doesn’t just throw all fastballs and has really improved in his ability to change speeds and throw with touch. His deep ball accuracy is among the best in the country as well and he can really layer the football in to tight windows. His release is smooth and tight and he has improved in his ability to make quick decisions and get the ball out on time. The next big jump we want to see this fall is improving his mobility, avoiding sacks and being more of a threat running the ball when the pocket breaks down. All the physical tools are there and Keawe Sagapolutele has a very high ceiling and NFL potential if he continues to develop at his current rate."