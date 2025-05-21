Oregon Ducks projected to land elite California football prospect
The Oregon Ducks have a top-20 recruiting class nationally, but plenty of room to climb the rankings and finish with a top-10 class for the fourth consecutive cycle.
And Dan Lanning is not a coach who tends to fall short of expectations on the recruiting front.
More evidence of that fact was delivered by the 247Sports staff Wednesday, as they make a bold prediction regarding an elite prospect.
They placed crystal ball projecting Oregon to land Oaks Christian (California) elite safety Davon Benjamin, the nation's No. 37 overall propsect and No. 5 safety in the country.
That No. 37 distinction puts him within striking distance of five-star status, which is given every year to the top-32 prospects.
Here's what 247Sports had to say about Benjamin as a recruit:
"Benjamin is the most versatile defensive back out West and could end up starting at corner, safety or nickel. He's a talented receiver as well and offers playmaking ability as a punt/kick returner. He plays predominately safety at the HS level to allow him to roam sideline to sideline and take advantage of his range and ballhawk ability but he does cover extremely well. We've seen him lock up some talented receivers on the 7v7 circuit and he has the ability to play a physical game without having to clutch and grab like so many young corners. Athletically, he's twitchy who can stop and start on a dime, changes direction really well and has the speed to run with just about anyone. He plays a physical game in run support and isn't afraid to fly off the hash and lay out an opposing ball carrier. He's a smart, high IQ football player and when combined with his physical tools, it won't surprise at all if Benjamin is a potential three-and out college player and a high round NFL Draft pick."
The pick is noteworthy because Benjamin has been a recruit whose battle has seemingly been a tug-of-war between USC and Oregon for some time - with both appearing to hold an edge at various points in his recruitment.
But with the Ducks now holding a significant prediction edge on both 247Sports and On3, it certainly seems as though Benjamin is leaning toward a future in Eugene.