Oregon Ducks projected to land nation's No. 1 overall prospect: Report
The Oregon Ducks are surging on the field and on the recruiting trail, as they boast both the No. 1 ranking and the top 2026 recruiting class nationally.
But there may soon be another No. 1 that Dan Lanning and his coaching staff can claim.
According to On3, and most notably Steve Wiltfong, Oregon is projected to land St. Frances (Maryland) five-star edge-rusher Zion Elee, the nation's No. 1 overall prospect in the class of 2026:
How high are Oregon's chances?
On3 gives the Ducks an 89.9 percent chance of reeling him in.
The 6-foot-3, 220-pound edge has been high on the Ducks for some time, having visited on several ocassions.
"Dan Lanning is just a good guy with a good staff around him," Elee said. "What stands out is how they explain, in depth, how they would use me."
>>> The nation's 20 best high school edge-rushers
What would the Ducks be getting?
According to 247Sports, a program-altering defensive talent.
"One of the more complete edge prospects in recent memory at this stage of the evaluation process ahead of his junior season. It feels as if he was built in a lab to get after the quarterback, verified hovering around 6-foot-4, 220 pounds with elite length measurements and a combine testing profile that could be mistaken for a field-stretching X receiver. Verified athletic markers are good enough to compare favorably against Top247 caliber senior edge rushers from the past two recruiting cycles. Outside of the athletic traits, has a natural feel for the position that allowed him to rack up 13 sacks in only nine games, even though his bag of pass-rushing moves isn't deep at this stage of his development. Building blocks of his game are his lightning-quick first step, closing burst, and ideal reactionary athleticism. Laterally explosive and can quickly move gap-to-gap or chase down ball carriers from the weak side. Motor consistently runs hot, and there might not be a better edge rusher in the 2026 cycle at quickly redirecting to wrap up evasive quarterbacks. Currently works as more of a new-age speed rusher who can occasionally work speed to power, but owns the frame to put on weight and develop into a complete product while retaining the tools that make him unique. ... Should be viewed as a potential instant impact 3-4 outside linebacker at the next level who could eventually put on a show at the NFL Combine."
Elee would top both Kayvon Thibodeaux and Dakorien Moore to become the top-rated plege in program history.