Oregon Ducks projected to land nation's No. 2 football prospect
Perhaps it was premature for rivals to celebrate the Oregon Ducks' preceived recruiting slide, after all.
After missing out on five-star quarterback Jared Curtis (Georgia), four-star wide receiver Kayden Dixon Wyatt (Ohio State), and possibly five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell (Tuesday commitment), Dan Lanning's program appears to be back on track.
Over the weekend, Oregon hosted a collection of top recruits and picked up the commitment of Sierra Canyon (California) five-star edge-rusher Richard Wesley.
The Ducks are also projected to land elite wide receiver Messiah Hampton, a top-100 prospect.
But that may only be the beginning.
On Monday, the 247Sports staff collectively predicted Oregon would secure the commitment of Georgetown Prep (Maryland) five-star offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho.
The 6-foot-7, 345-pound lineman is On3's No. 2 overall prospect and 247Sports projects him as a future starting NFL offensive tackle:
"A supremely powerful offensive lineman who wears his verified 6-foot-6.5, 350-pound listing extremely well. Owns some of the longest arms in the 2026 cycle and has better-than-expected lower body explosiveness at his size. Primarily works at offensive tackle, but will likely be limited to the right side or could even slide inside to IOL depending on how his body develops over the next few years. Presents an incredibly difficult problem for opposing front seven defenders to solve thanks to his massive reach and top-tier power in the hands that can flatten well-put-together defensive linemen. Will need to improve his ankle and hip flexibility, but even with some stiffness in his lower half is still athletic enough to dominate on both Friday nights and the offseason camp circuit. Checks multi-sport boxes with skillful basketball tape. Rare elite football prospect that boards at the renowned Georgetown Preparatory School. Somebody defenders look to avoid in the run game, especially at the second level. Could potentially become an immediate impact player for a college football playoff contender in the run game. Should be viewed as an intriguing option at RT or IOL with plenty of long-term NFL Draft upside that pairs nicely with ready to contribute heft."
Frankly,, the prediction is to be expected.
Oregon has been laser-focused on securing an elite offensive tackle in the 2026 cycle and recently lost the commitment of Mater Dei (California) five-star recruit Kodi Greene while fading late for Nixa (Missouri) five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell.
Iheanacho has already named Oregon his leader and the Ducks are strongly motivated to add him into the fold.
So, after a pair of misses last week and the possibility of a miss on Cantwell, Oregon has pivoted very quickly.
The Ducks are strongly in the mix for Folsom (California) five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons, secured the commitment of Wesley, a five-star edge, and appear poised to add both a five-star offensive tackle and an elite receiver.
So much for the cold streak.