Peyton Joseph commits to Florida State; Seminoles land 4-star offensive lineman
Houston County (Georgia) four-star offensive lineman Peyton Joseph provided Florida State Seminoles fans some early fireworks Thursday, announcing his commitment to Mike Norvell's program.
The 6-foot-3, 310-pound mauler, rated the nation's No. 133 overall prospect and No. 7 interior offensive lineman, chose Florida State over Memphis, as well as offers from Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Oregon, Texas and others.
Here's what 247Sports had to say about Joseph as a prospect:
"Big-bodied interior offensive line prospect who plays fairly quick-footed. Verified in the 6-3, 310 neighborhood with adequate length. Plays mad with an angry field demeanor that fuels block-finishing conviction. Flashes some encouraging punch power. Packs some punch when pulling or climbing, as well as promisingly in some pass pro reps. Checks the multi-sport box with limited shot put reps (43-1 as a sophomore). Experienced outside but physical specs likely force a move inside. Can improve balance and body control when engaged. Projects as a high-major IOL who could possess intriguing upside at center with the tools and talent to provide guard-to-guard roster value. One of the better IOL prospects in the 2025 cycle and a long-term NFL Draft possibility."
The Georgia product is the 10th commitment in Florida State's 2025 recruiting class, a group that sits within the top-40 nationally and has plenty of room to climb into the top-25 before the December early signing period.
That group is currently led by a trio of top-100 prospects: Raines (Florida) five-star offensive tackle Solomon Thomas, Cocoa (Florida) edge-rusher Javion Hilson and Greene County (Georgia) defensive lineman Kevin Wynn.
However, the top position group may very well be the offensive line, as the 'Noles suddenly boast a pair of elite prospects in Thomas and Joseph.