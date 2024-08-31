Prediction: Auburn Tigers to complete flip of elite linebacker
It's already been a wild weekend for Osceola (Florida) elite linebacker Elijah Melendez.
On Friday, the nation's No. 4 inside linebacker leapt into the air for a dazzling interception (and return) against Lake Mary (Florida) quarterback and Notre Dame commit Noah Grubbs.
On Saturday - ahead of his return trip to Auburn - the 6-foot-2, 225-pound 'backer announced his decommitment from the Miami Hurricanes.
Which clears the runway for...
Prediction: Elijah Melendez to Auburn Tigers
There was already growing buzz that "Melendez to Auburn" was becoming a realistic possibility even before his decommitment.
But the announcement coming directly ahead of a return trip to Auburn is no coincidence.
Auburn is generating a ton of momentum, boasting the nation's No. 5 recruiting class with a realistic chance at finishing No. 1.
Melendez could be the next piece of the puzzle.
And he may not be the only flip this weekend.
George County(Mississippi) five-star quarterback Deuce Knight, a Notre Dame, pledge is also set to visit this weekend and was seen wearing an Auburn towel during his game Friday night.
So, it looks as if Auburn's hot streak is nowhere near complete.
In fact, it could take a massive leap forward this weekend if they finally complete the rumored flips of both Melendez and Knight.
And the 'backer is already halfway there.
